“Dude, You Can’t Do That To Slash!”: Guns N’ Roses Fan Absolutely Loses It When Guitarist Is Denied VIP Entry

A Slash fan took personal offense when the Guns N’ Roses guitarist was denied VIP entry. In a video posted to X, an unwitting security guard stopped the rocker from entering the VIP area at the premiere of Lucky in Los Angeles.

“Are you f**king serious? It’s Slash. It’s f**king Slash,” an off-camera woman complains in the video, as Slash is seen walking around. “Dude, you can’t do that to Slash! Dude, are you serious?”

Videos by American Songwriter

Slash didn’t seem offended by the encounter, and instead laughed and walked around when he was denied entry.

“They just made Slash go around. What the f**k? It’s Slash!” the woman proclaimed after Slash exited the area.

Next, the woman took the issue up with the security guard himself, stating, “Are you being serious? Do you know you just did that to? That was Slash from Guns N’ Roses! Dude, that was Slash from Guns N’ Roses! Did you not know who that was?”

The guard just shook his head as the video cut off.

Slash getting denied access to the VIP entrance at the Lucky premiere yesterday in Hollywood and this woman freaking out about it is the funniest video you’ll see today.



📹: teamkathy on IG pic.twitter.com/tIextT2eKW — Jen ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) July 14, 2026

Slash was trying to enter the red carpet area for Lucky, a new Apple TV+ miniseries based on Marissa Stapley’s 2021 novel of the same name.

Produced by Reese Witherspoon and others, Lucky stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, some of whom were in attendance at the L.A. premiere.

The show’s first two episodes will premiere July 15, with new episodes following every Wednesday until Aug. 19.

What to Know About Guns N’ Roses

Slash’s trip to L.A. came amid a break in Guns N’ Roses world tour.

The band, which also includes Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Dizzy Reed, and Melissa Reese, started the trek earlier this year in Latin America.

From there, they brought the show to Europe, ending the leg in Paris on July 3.

Next up, the group will kick off its North American run with a show in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 23. They’ll continue to play shows across the region through September, when they conclude the tour in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy