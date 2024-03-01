Rock Legends Paul Stanley, Peter Frampton, & Slash Remember the Late Richard Lewis: “One of My Favorite People on the Planet”

For over 50 years, Richard Lewis used his comedic timing and neurotic humor to create a prosperous career in Hollywood. Besides comedy, he also branched over to the silver screen, appearing in films like Robin Hood: Men in Tights. He even received a recurring role in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. While loving to share his work with fans, on February 27, the stand-up comedian passed away at the age of 76. Although announcing back in April 2023 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he continued to focus on acting until he suffered a fatal heart attack at his home. With the star creating laughs over the decades, many legends in the music industry took a moment to honor Lewis.

Having spent decades in the entertainment industry, it appears that Lewis had a massive impact on rock stars like Paul Stanley. The musician honored the comedian on Twitter, writing, “So sad to hear the passing of Richard Lewis. Richard was a brilliant, comedian, comic actor, and a warm soul. Over the years our paths crossed, and I was always excited to receive his texts. No more pain Richard. Rest now. My condolences to his wife Joyce.”

So sad to hear the passing of Richard Lewis. Richard was a brilliant, comedian, comic actor, and a warm soul. Over the years our paths crossed, and I was always excited to receive his texts. No more pain Richard. Rest now. My condolences to his wife Joyce. pic.twitter.com/Qm1X6vf5V8 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 29, 2024

Stanley was just one of the numerous other rockers who also added their love and respect to Lewis. Peter Frampton, who performed with the rock band The Herd, also posted a heartfelt message about the comedian. “I just heard we have lost the great and wonderful Richard Lewis. We’ve been friends for over 30 years. I’ll really miss you my friend. I love you @TheRichardLewis ripMy thoughts are with his dear wife Joyce.”

I just heard we have lost the great and wonderful Richard Lewis. We’ve been friends for over 30years. I’ll really miss you my friend. I love you @TheRichardLewis rip

My thoughts are with his dear wife Joyce. ❤️ — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) February 28, 2024

Slash Calls Richard Lewis One Of His Favorite People “On The Planet”

Considering Lewis to be one of his “favorite people on the planet”, famed guitarist Slash called Lewis a sweet man with a touch of brilliance. “One of my favorite people on the planet, #RichardLweis has passed. Terribly sad news. He was a brilliantly funny sweet man. I will miss him a lot. RIP”

One of my favorite people on the planet, #RichardLweis has passed. Terribly sad news. He was a brilliantly funny sweet man.I will miss him a lot. RIPhttps://t.co/I2hoY94dcM — Slash (@Slash) February 28, 2024

With laughter being the best medicine, actor Mark Hamill thanked the comedian for sharing his talents with the world. “So sad to hear we have lost @TheRichardLewis. He was one-of-a-kind & always hilarious. Thank you for a lifetime of laughter.”

So sad to hear we have lost @TheRichardLewis. He was one-of-a-kind & always hilarious. Thank you for a lifetime of laughter. 🙏#RIP_Richard 💔 pic.twitter.com/iUdQfU275q — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) February 28, 2024

While countless others paid tribute to Lewis, it seems that while he passed away, his legacy and contributions continued to spread laughter all over the world.

