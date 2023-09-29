6 Best Punk Guitars of 2023

Punk, metal, hardcore—all these genres have remained huge (bigger than most people think) for decades despite always being on the fringe of what's "popular" or "normal." Why does punk continue to resonate with so many of us?

It's because there's more to punk than just the music. It's an attitude. A lifestyle. An experience. For many music lovers, it's the whole reason they pick up the guitar.

Another exciting thing about punk is that it's great for beginners and pros alike. Many of the top punk songs of today and yesterday can be learned and played with barely any practice!

You just need the right instrument and the right settings. This article will tell you the five best guitars for punk on the market today. These are evergreen guitars like our number one pick, the Epiphone Les Paul Custom, a real workhorse that looks and sounds great!

In the buyer's guide and FAQ section, you'll also learn tons of tips - things the seasoned punk rockers all had to nail when they were first starting out.

If you grab one of these guitars and follow the simple tips, you'll have all your bases covered and have no excuse not to get jamming. Let's go!

Best Punk Guitars

1. Best Overall Choice – Epiphone Les Paul Custom

SPECS

Price: $599 - $799

$599 - $799 Pickups: Epiphone ProBucker Pickups

Epiphone ProBucker Pickups Body : Mahogany

: Mahogany Neck: Mahogany

With so many amazing guitars to choose from, the number one spot had a TON of competition. The Epiphone Les Paul Custom just barely takes the throne since it has just about everything you could want in a guitar for punk.

The Les Paul takes the gold because of its rock-solid build that will let you dial in a perfect punk tone in just about any situation. With two humbucker pickups (Epiphone's ProBuckers), the guitar has the same reliable, durable pickups that have been used in heavy genres for decades.

A simple switch allows you to choose between the bridge pickup and neck pickup or have them both active. Two volume and two-tone knobs give you a nice level of onboard tone control.

At around nine pounds with a slim ebony neck, the Les Paul is remarkably sturdy, and that's why it edges out a lot of the competition when it comes to punk rock.

At the end of the day, Les Pauls have been dependable guitars and a favorite of many punk guitarists since the movement began in the 70s. If you're a fan of the classically iconic design, then the Les Paul is one of the best electric guitars you can buy.

At less than $1,000, the Epiphone can go toe to toe with other guitars that are far more expensive, such as the Gibson Les Paul. The Gibson Les Paul is the more premium instrument, but it comes at a price tag that is more than four times higher than the Epiphone.

It's probably worth saving money by going with the Epiphone since it's almost as good and will still work perfectly for punk.

2. The Runner-Up – Fender Player Series Stratocaster

SPECS

Price: $699 - $849

$699 - $849 Pickups: Player Series Alnico 5 Strat Single-Coil

Player Series Alnico 5 Strat Single-Coil Body: Solid Alder

Solid Alder Neck: Maple

The Strat is another guitar that you just can't go wrong with if you're playing rock music. Used by Billie Joe Armstrong, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and many other high-profile rockers, this guitar is just as famous as the people who play it!

The solid alder wood body with gloss finish not only looks great and comes in a multitude of colors, but it also gives it a bright tone with emphasis in the upper mids.

With a five-way pickup switch, two tone knobs, and a master volume knob, this guitar has enough versatility to play anything from vintage cleans to high-gain distorted tones. The instrument offers a surprising amount of tone control while still being simple and user-friendly.

Similar to the Les Paul, the Fender Strat model of guitar is iconic for a reason. Its tried-and-true build is highly playable and responsive (not to mention its aesthetics are totally fitting for punk).

The only real reason the Stratocaster didn't take first place is its slight dip in durability compared to the Les Paul. That isn't to say that the Strat is fragile by any means, just that the Les Paul's durability is exceptional.

The Stratocaster is nearly as durable, though, making it another fantastic choice for gigging and touring. Strats are also easy to modify or repair if they do happen to get damaged. Fender is a reputable company, and any guitar tech will know how to adjust or tune up a Strat.

All in all, this is an exceptional guitar that works for any genre. It just so happens that pop punk, metal, hardcore, and the like are among those genres. This instrument is versatile, and most Stratocaster owners are happy with them!

3. Most Playable – PRS SE Silver Sky Electric Guitar

SPECS

Price: $849

$849 Pickups: PRS 635JM "S" Single-coil

PRS 635JM "S" Single-coil Body: Poplar

Poplar Neck: Maple

PRS doesn't quite have the instant recognizability of Fender or Les Paul, but they make impeccable products just the same. The PRS SE Silver Sky is a newer model of electric guitar that brings all the crowd-favorite PRS qualities into a much more affordable package than ever before.

The maple neck and rosewood fingerboard look beautiful and feel fluid to play. PRS brought a little extra design flair to the neck, as they often do, by including custom inlays that look like bird silhouettes. This is probably the first thing most people will notice that sets this guitar apart from the pack.

The lightweight, relatively flat neck makes bends, dynamics, and articulation a breeze to pull off. And the two-point tremolo with pop-in whammy bar allows for all sorts of creative pitch bends and vibratos.

Speaking of pulling off, you'll also be able to execute hammer-ons and pull-offs easily, great for high-energy solos and riffs. Additionally, the inverted PRS headstock allows for playing super low on the neck (like the first fret on the high E string, for example) without your fingers accidentally touching the headstock.

Not only does the PRS SE Silver Sky fit all sorts of different playing styles, but it can deliver a multitude of different tones as well. The three different single-coil pickups all capture unique tonal qualities, and you can blend them to your liking with the five-way pickup switch.

The PRS has many of the same selling points as the Les Paul and Stratocaster, so it's no wonder so many punk rock guitarists love it.

4. Best for Heavy Music – Schecter Demon 6

SPECS

Price: $379 - $499

$379 - $499 Pickups: Diamond Active HB-1055

Diamond Active HB-1055 Body: Basswood

Basswood Neck: Maple

The Schecter Demon 6 is the black horse of this list in ways that aspiring punk rockers will appreciate. Certain features set the Schecter apart from other comparable guitars, and they make it ideal for heavier genres like punk, pop punk, metal, and hardcore.

This guitar has active pickups, meaning it can amplify and attenuate the signal before it goes to the amp. Active pickups can better handle heavy distortion and other effects. Some guitarists also feel that active pickups make for a slightly more responsive playing experience.

With a three-way pickup switch, one tone knob, and a master volume knob, the Demon 6 keeps its controls simple, which isn't a bad thing for punk guitar.

Everything about the Schecter, from the electronics to the aesthetics, screams "heavy." This instrument is perfect for high-gain guitar parts because you can achieve such a high level of note clarity, whether you're playing clean or distorted. High levels of sustain are possible as well, which is useful for lead riffs.

The maple neck with custom gothic cross-shaped inlays looks powerful and edgy, while the basswood body has a nice gloss finish that's available in several colors. The red and black variants look particularly good for heavy genres.

For all its impressive craftsmanship and electronics, it's shocking that this guitar also comes at a fraction of the price of some of the other best punk guitars out there. If you're looking to play hardcore punk or anything heavy, then get your hands on the Schecter Demon 6.

5. Most Customizable – Fender Player Series Telecaster

SPECS

Price: $699 - $849

$699 - $849 Pickups: single coil or humbucker

single coil or humbucker Body: Solid Alder

Solid Alder Neck: Maple

The Telecaster is another classic guitar model from Fender. Overall, it is fairly similar to the Strat, with only a few differentiations. The solid alder body with a gloss finish is available in several different colors, and like the Strat, they all have an instantly recognizable classic look.

The Fender Player Series Telecasters are available with two different options for pickups: single coil or humbucker. This makes them even more versatile than similar guitars that only have one option for pickups.

The single coil variant will deliver a well-balanced tone across the entire frequency spectrum. The humbucker variant offers a classic mid-heavy tone and will most likely cut down on any unwanted noise in your signal, as humbuckers are designed to do.

With a three-way pickup selector switch, one tone knob, and a master volume knob, it has a simplified version of the Stratocaster's tone controls.

As far as tone, the Telecaster also has a distinctly "twangy" sound thanks to its distinctive high-end character. Although typically associated with blues or rockabilly, this type of sound is also suitable for power chords and lead riffs when you turn up the crunch on the high end.

Aside from that, the only major differences between the Strat and Tele come down to aesthetics. While we would rate the Strat as better overall, there's no reason not to go with the Telecaster if you prefer its design. After all, in punk, the aesthetics matter.

6. Best Budget Option – Ibanez GRGR131EX GRG Series

SPECS

Price: $249

$249 Pickups: Infinity R Humbuckers

Infinity R Humbuckers Body: Solid Poplar

Solid Poplar Neck: Maple

Ibanez makes arguably the most iconic guitars to come out of Japan. They have their own unique style, and they offer quality instruments at just about any price point.

At $250, the Ibanez GRGR131EX GRG Series is more affordable than most other comparable guitars, and it sounds fantastic! Ibanez guitars feature a very lightweight build. The neck is both thin and narrow, making it easy to wrap your hands around for barre chords and such.

Most Ibanez guitars prioritize playability with their low-action designs and 24-fret fretboards. The GRG Series is no exception; fast riffs are a breeze thanks to the low action, and you can get all the way up to the 24th fret on the high E string if you need to.

Aesthetically, there's a lot to like as well. Many punk rock musicians love the angled headstock that comes with Ibanez guitars like this. They bring just enough edginess to the table.

The Ibanez GRG Series keeps it simple with one tone knob, one volume knob, and a three-way pickup selector switch. Just plug it in, crank up the distortion, and you're ready to jam.

The fact that this guitar is available for $250 new is remarkable. If you're looking for the best punk guitars and budget is a major concern, then look no further than the Ibanez GRGR131EX GRG Series.

Best Punk Guitars Buyer's Guide

The reality is you can find countless guitars out there that will serve you well on your music journey. This list is simply five of the very best ones!

Although there's definitely no one-size-fits-all punk guitar, there are certain features and specifications that every punk musician is most likely going to want. This buyer's guide contains at-a-glance tips so you will instantly know which features are most important for punk guitar.

Pickups

The pickups determine the tone of your guitar, so it's beneficial to understand how they work. Single coil and humbucker are the two types of pickups, and neither is better than the other. Just test out multiple guitars with different pickups if you can and see which tonal qualities you like better.

Check out our list of the best guitar pickups to learn more.

Intonation

Intonation (aka tuning stability) refers to how well your guitar stays in tune over long periods of time. Especially for beginners, poor intonation can be a real Achilles heel of guitar performance.

If you play punk rock, you're likely to play hard and fast for long periods of time, so intonation is especially important.

If you choose a guitar from this list and make sure it's properly set up, then intonation will not be something you'll have to worry about. And that's great because worrying about intonation is a real headache!

Durability

Like intonation, durability is something that matters for any guitar, but it matters even more for punk music. You want a guitar that can withstand getting dropped, sweat on, thrown around, or anything else that's bound to happen to it at some point if you use it a lot.

Budget

Budget always matters to some degree, but in punk, there's an even bigger premium on going with a budget-friendly guitar. You wouldn't want to drop multiple thousands of dollars on a shiny new guitar only to have your less-than-considerate punk friend break it the next day.

You don't need to break the bank to be a punk musician. There are tons of serviceable guitars and amps out there for less than $500.

At the same time, spend anything less than about $250, and you're probably settling for a sub-par instrument. Anything from $200 to $1200 is the most reasonable price range.

Aesthetics

This one is self-explanatory but shouldn't be overlooked. Make sure you get a guitar that fits the look you're going for. Fortunately, we think all the guitars on this list look pretty awesome the way they are.

Accessories

It's safe to say an electric guitar is pretty worthless without the fundamental accessories, at least as far as gigging is concerned.

See if your guitar comes with any accessories because you're definitely going to need a tuner, strap, and cable either way. Gig bags or cases are nice to have as well and are essential for musicians on the go.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Acoustic or electric: Which is better for punk?

For the conventional punk sound, you're going to want to buy an electric guitar so you can achieve the distorted tones found on all the most iconic punk or pop-punk albums.

That said, acoustic punk is a thing. If you really want to play punk but all you have is an acoustic, just go for it and play punk on the acoustic! Bonus points if you pick up a set of acoustic guitar pickups from our list here.

What guitar brands and models are known for punk?

Fender, Les Paul, Ibanez, Schecter, and Gibson are just a handful of guitar brands that many punk musicians have loved throughout the years.

Clash guitarist Joe Strummer was known for wielding a Fender Telecaster, while his bandmate Mick Jones was often seen with a Les Paul. The Sex Pistols' Steve Jones also famously used a Les Paul to achieve their signature buzzsaw sound.

Post-punk legends Sonic Youth made offset Fender guitars a staple of the genre, later to be emulated by none other than Kurt Cobain. And Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong's signature Gibson Les Paul Junior continues to prove that, in punk rock, "Les" is more!

Tips for live playing?

In punk or any type of music, you need to be able to connect with the audience. Sometimes, it's not just about what you're playing; it's about the energy behind it. (Do you think Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day would have gotten nearly as huge if he just stood there and played the guitar parts with no showmanship?)

Make sure your strap is a comfortable height and that you've had enough practice playing your parts so you can engage with the crowd and soak it all in!

Essential guitar techniques for punk, metal, and other heavy genres?

If you want to excel in the genres of punk, metal, and other forms of aggressive music, there are a number of dynamic playing techniques you're going to want to master:

palm muting

fast downstrokes

power chords

playing with distortion

alternate picking for fast riffs

And in order to pull these off, you need an axe that responds to lightning-quick changes, riffs, and more, like the ones we've featured on this list.

In Conclusion

A DIY mindset is allowed and even encouraged in punk rock music. If you think there's something standing in your way—no formal training, not sure where to start, or something of that nature—you definitely don't have to let it stop you.

The punk community is welcoming to aspiring artists who love the music. If you can grab a handful of gear and a great guitar like the Les Paul Custom, you'll be ready to jam.

Now you have everything that all your favorite punk rock legends had when they started. Basement shows, on-stage antics, who knows what kind of roller coaster you're in for?

Good luck, stay safe, and enjoy the ride!