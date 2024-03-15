Newest Chiefs Player Jams Out to Taylor Swift After Signing with Kansas City

Taylor Swift was part of the Kansas City Chiefs family long before the public ever saw her in the stands. The “Anti-Hero” singer was first seen publicly supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce during the Chiefs’ Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears. However, thanks to defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, we know that Swift had privately been cheering on the tight end even before then. We don’t know exactly how long, but it was enough time for the players to begin seeing her as a “little sister.”

Former Arizona Cardinal Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is the newest member of the Chiefs family. The wide receiver signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Super Bowl champs late Thursday (March 14.)

The 26 year-old was understandably hyped to join the Patrick Mahomes-led offense. So he celebrated in the most Chiefs way possible: rocking out to Taylor Swift.

Hollywood Brown Rocks Out to ‘1989’ Single

Brown hopped onto a Twitch livestream on Thursday to announce his new home. The opening strains of “Blank Space,” Swift’s bitingly self-aware second single from 1989, could be heard in the background.

Hollywood Brown jamming out to Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/TNPXW4L9G7 — Mackenzie Webb (@kenziewebbsport) March 15, 2024

“The beat come on serious,” Brown remarked.

As soon as Swift sang, I can show you incredible things, comprehension dawned: “Oh, I know this song!” he exclaimed. The former Oklahoma Sooner standout really got into the groove then.

“My guy didn’t know a single word but was vibin!” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

hollywood brown signing with the chiefs and immediately going on stream to listen to taylor swift is so wholesome 😭pic.twitter.com/bGBnprIy4y — © 💫 tortured poets! (@MindofRollins) March 15, 2024

Brown will have plenty of time to get acquainted with the 14-time GRAMMY winner’s catalogue. According to multiple sports outlets, the Chiefs offense has a blank space, and they’re ready to write Brown’s name.

Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime for the franchise’s second straight Lombardi trophy. They accomplished this in spite of what ESPN called “one of the least productive wide receiver groups in the NFL.” Sports Illustrated predicts Brown will “add a deep threat and help create more explosive plays” during the Chiefs’ quest for a third straight Super Bowl victory.

As for Swifties, maybe they’ll eventually witness a karaoke battle between Brown and Kelce. The Pro Bowler has been known to publicly belt out his girlfriend’s classics. Kelce, 34, serenaded a Super Bowl after-party crowd with Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me.” Later, he and Mahomes danced and sang to “Love Story” as they partied in Vegas.

