Kacey Musgraves Nearly Falls Off a Cliff While Shooting “Deeper Well” Music Video

Kacey Musgraves recently revealed that while filming the music video for her new album’s title track, “Deeper Well,” she almost took a little tumble right off a cliff. She spoke about the experience during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 14.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We picked literally the worst possible week to go,” Musgraves said of the music video shoot, which was filmed in Iceland. “It was high wind advisories — I almost got blown off that cliff.” She continued, laughing, “I was almost like, ‘This video will be my death announcement.’ It was a sheer drop down to the ocean. It was treacherous. Even the locals were like, ‘This is some scary s–t.’”

When Musgraves said she “found a deeper well,” safe to say she probably wasn’t talking about the ocean at the bottom of a cliff. She also shared a video of herself and her crew huddled against the wind and cold, holding their jackets tightly around them. While it was treacherous and almost life threatening, the “Deeper Well” music video turned out gorgeous, and Kacey Musgraves should be proud.

[RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Reveals the Album Her Label Didn’t Want Her to Release]

Kacey Musgraves Talks About Being Proud But Nervous About Releasing New Music

Musgraves has said that she definitely feels that pride in her work, but that she still gets nervous when releasing new music. In a recent interview with People, she compared the act of releasing music to sending kids to school for the first time.

“I don’t have children, but I can imagine it’s like sending your kindergartner off to school for the first time. It’s scary, but it’s exciting … you’re proud,” she explained. “There’s also a letting go process to it, where you make the music and then you put it out and it’s not quite yours anymore — it’s everyone else’s. But then, the next wave of inspiration will come along and there’s beauty in that too.”

Throughout the process of creating Deeper Well, Musgraves has said that she’s looking to center and find herself in a new way. She no longer wakes and bakes, instead moving to a cottage in the woods, meditating, and pondering the universe.

“I know myself better than in previous years, previous albums, and I just feel like I’m right where I need to be,” she added. “I definitely think the music reflects that.”