Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Fans Outraged Over Obstructed View Tickets

While superstars Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are both currently on their own respective tours, fans are expressing outrage online for obstructed view tickets. The obstructed view tickets are intended to be less expensive, but according to various social media users, that’s not exactly the case.

Videos by American Songwriter

The obstructed view tickets offer seats that are further away from the stage than usual, but fans at a Taylor Swift concert claim their seats were behind the stage and the only time they saw the “Dear John” singer was when she left the stage. “You could only get last minute obstructed view tickets but it’s worth it to see the cleaning cart and to say bye to Taylor,” one fan captioned a TikTok video. Another commented, “I was so close to buying tickets until my sister shot them down because they were literally behind the screen.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Extends North American Dates of Eras Tour Into 2024

A fan of Beyoncé turned to Twitter to express disdain for their experience with obstructed view tickets and shared a photo of their view of the concert. “Not me getting floor tickets to Beyonce and this monstrous thing is in my way… TF so disappointed. It did not say obstructed view,” a caption on the photo read.

Multiple fans tweeted out to Ticketmaster to complain about the situation. “Hi @TicketmasterCS, I bought Taylor Swift tickets earlier today for Anfield. I selected the “side view” seats, however, it is quite clear my seats (block U2) are restricted even though they weren’t advertised as such. Please can you help me as I have paid over £100. Thank you,” Wrote one disheartened fan.

Ticketmaster ended up responding on Twitter. “If the venue have advised that the view from a seat will be restricted, it’ll say this during the checkout process and will state “RESTRICTED” or “OBSTRUCTED” on your confirmation and the order in your account. Thanks!” Ticketmaster wrote in their response.

Another fan Tweeted back, insisting that the obstructive view tickets are a major problem, and they even tagged Taylor Swift herself. “Hey @TicketmasterCS, this is a real issue and it isn’t going away. You are knowingly selling restricted and obstructed view tickets without telling buyers that is what they are. I would exchange these asap so you aren’t breaching consumer law. @taylorswift13,” the fan wrote.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)