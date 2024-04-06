Beyoncé Makes Country Music History With Double-Chart Win

It’s no secret that Beyoncé has been making history in many ways with the release of her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter. And today, it looks like she’s just achieved a UK Official Chart double with both her album and the single “Texas Hold ‘Em”.

Videos by American Songwriter

The album exploded in popularity upon its release last month. It climbed over 40,000 chart units while the single “Texas Hold ‘Em” shot to the top of the Official Singles Chart for five weeks. It’s also the top most streamed song in the UK this week at over 5.5 million streams.

Beyoncé’s Changing The Game

It’s a big deal that Beyoncé has stationed herself in country music history. And in the context of the album, it seems like that was the goal. The album topped Kacey Musgraves to become Beyoncé’s first Number One album on the Official Country Albums Chart. Cowboy Carter is about how overlooked black artists are in the country music genre. The multiple history-making wins for the album seem to finally be shaking things up.

[Keep Your Eye On Stubhub For Upcoming Beyonce Tour Dates]

The last female country artist to reach a UK Number One album was Shania Twain back in 1999 for Come On Over. This is also Beyoncé’s second Official Chart double win. Her last double win was over two decades ago with the 2003 album Dangerously In Love and the single “Crazy In Love”, featuring Jay-Z.

The CEO of Official Chart, Martin Talbot, also just spoke on Beyonce’s record-breaking wins.

“With ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and Cowboy Carter, she this week becomes the first artist to top the Official Singles Chart and Official Albums Chart with country repertoire simultaneously, and the first black artist ever to take a country album to Number 1 in the UK,” said Talbot. “Step aside (for now) Dolly, Bey is the *current* Queen of country.”

We’re interested to see what other records Cowboy Carter will break this year!

Photo by Kevin Winter

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.