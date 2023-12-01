Beyoncé Makes History, Earns Biggest Boxscore Earnings of the Year

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance Tour ran from May 10 to October 1 this year, during which it grossed $579.8 million and sold 2.8 million tickets, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. For her record-breaking first live tour in seven years, Queen Bey reigns at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Tours Chart.

The year-end chart tracked how much revenue tours made from November 1, 2022 until September 30, 2023, so Beyoncé had one show on October 1 that wasn’t counted. Within the calendar year, she made $570.5 million and sold 2.7 million tickets, plus the extra $9.3 million and 53,200 tickets on October 1, ending on the whopping $579.8 million. In 2022, Bad Bunny led the chart with $434 million for his tour, a paltry sum compared to the Renaissance Tour.

Not only did Beyoncé break Bad Bunny’s record from last year, she also beat out every record since the mid-1980s. This tour brought her the biggest single-year sum for a solo artist in Boxscore history. Additionally, she did this all within five months, including three months where she made more than $100 million. The Eras Tour might give her some competition, but Taylor Swift’s team did not report her earnings to Boxscore.

Beyoncé is really breaking records left and right with her iconic world tour, proving that she truly is the reigning queen of pop music. The Renaissance Tour is the seventh highest grossing tour in Boxscore history, which launched nearly three decades ago. Beyoncé breaks the mold as one of two solo women to reach the Top 10 (the other being Swift), and is also the first Black woman to rank in the Top 10 highest grossing tours.

The year-end list is more of a boys’ club, frankly, led by Bad Bunny, The Rolling Stones, U2, Ed Sheeran, and Elton John. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé ruled in 2015 and 2016, respectively, but beyond that, women have only led the Boxscore report three other times: Tina Turner in 2000, and Madonna in 2004 and 2012, according to a report from Billboard.

