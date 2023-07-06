Beyond Wonderland Alleged Shooter Pleads Not Guilty

The military member who was charged in the death of two people outside the Beyond Wonderland festival has reportedly pleaded not guilty to five counts in connection to the shooting. James M. Kelly, who was an active member of the US military at the time, entered the not guilty plea of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree domestic violence assault, and two counts of first-degree assault. Kelly is being held without bail.

Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz were tragically killed with three more being injured when Kelly opened fire in Washington Gorge Amphitheather’s campgrounds at the Beyond Wonderland EDM festival on June 17.

According to court records, Kelly is said to have reentered the campgrounds from the festival area, puprosly retrieving his handgun from his pickup truck, loading it, and discharging it towards Escamilla, Ruiz, and two individuals who were reacting to the gunfire. Allegedly, Kelly also made an unsuccessful attempt to shoot at a drone belonging to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office before shooting his girlfriend, Lily Luksich, in the foot and upper leg.

After being apprehended, Kelly informed the police that he had consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms and held a belief that the world was on the brink of an apocalypse.

Kelly’s upcoming hearing is set for July 25, and his trial is anticipated to commence in late August. Should he be found guilty, Kelly could potentially receive a life sentence in prison.

Val Flores, an attendee who witnessed the tragic shooting, recounted to Rolling Stone that she first heard the outburst of anger from the gunman before realizing the imminent peril. Flores stated that she distinctly heard Kelly’s voice shouting at Luksich, saying, “Lily, get the fuck back, I want you back here.”

She stated that when he went on to open fire, they “were crouching and getting into my car. That’s when we felt the bullets going right past us and we heard them right next to us.”

“[Kelly] was just screaming, and then he’s also mumbling and kind of ranting to himself, like laughing to himself the entire time,” Ben Hazard, who was another witness, also told Rolling Stone. Hazard also recalled hearing the shooter declare, “Lily, this is it. They’re coming for us.”

As a result of the incident, the organizers decided to cancel the second day of Beyond Wonderland.

