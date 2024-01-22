Brooks & Dunn Announce Reboot Tour 2024 with David Lee Murphy and ERNEST

Country Music Hall of Famers are gearing up for a 20-stop trek across the United States and Canada later this year. The best-selling country duo of all time will bring fellow 90s hitmaker David Lee Murphy along for the ride. They’ve also tapped current rising country star ERNEST for support. Tickets go on sale Friday (January 26) at 10 a.m. local time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour kicks off at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 3. The duo will bring the trek to an end in Welch, Minnesota at the Treasure Island Amphitheater on September 30.

Unfortunately, Brooks & Dunn aren’t offering a presale for their Reboot Tour. However, the official on-sale date is less than a week away. When tickets become available this Friday, head to StubHub to get the best price possible.

While they’re not offering a presale, the duo is offering several VIP packages. VIP perks include an invitation to the Neon Lounge, signed tour posters, premium seats, exclusive VIP merchandise, and more.

These tickets will not last long. So, set a reminder to head to StubHub Friday morning and get yours before they’re gone.

5/3 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/4 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/10 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

5/11 Thackerville, OK — Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

5/16 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

5/17 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

5/30 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

5/31 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

6/1 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

6/6 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

6/7 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/8 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

6/13 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post+

6/14 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

6/15 Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/20 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/21 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

6/22 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

6/27 Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

6/28 Allentown, PA – PPL Center

6/29 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8/10 Welch, MN — Treasure Island Amphitheater

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

If you purchase tickets through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.