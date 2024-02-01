Billy Joel Was “Hellbent” on Giving His New Song “Turn the Lights Back On” to Another Superstar Artist

Billy Joel’s first new song since 2007, “Turn the Lights Back On,” debuted today, February 1, and coinciding with the tune’s arrival, the Piano Man was interviewed by Herb Ivy, a DJ with the Portland, Maine-based radio station WBLM-FM. During the chat, Joel revealed that he initially didn’t want to sing the song, and had instead wanted to offer it to another famous artist.

“I thought Adele,” Joel shared.

“I was hellbent and determined not to [sing it],” he admitted. “That was my whole agenda, was, ‘I don’t care what you do. I’m not doing this.”

Co-Writer Freddy Wexler on Convincing Joel to Sing the New Song

Freddy Wexler, who co-wrote and produced “Turn the Lights Back On,” also took part in the interview, told Ivy that he was dumbfounded that Joel wasn’t interested in singing the song himself. Wexler explained that he inevitably had to push and prod Joel to sing his own song.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to get in that booth,’” he noted. “And he was like, ‘OK, I’ll give it a shot.’”

Joel Was Happy with His Vocals

Joel said that he usually hated hearing the sound of his own voice, but when he listened back to his recording of “Turn the Lights Back On,” he was pleasantly surprised.

“[Usually] the first thought I would have [would be], ‘Oh my God, Billy Joel’s singing it. I don’t want to hear him,’” he explained. “And I listened back, and I didn’t hate it. And that’s maybe one of the first times that’s ever happened to me. [I thought,] ‘That’s actually not bad. I don’t hate the singer.’ And it was a complete turnaround for me.”

How Joel and Wexler Wound Up Collaborating

Also during the interview, Joel and Wexler shared how they ended up collaborating. Joel said that a few years back, his family doctor introduced him to Wexler, who’s co-written songs for such pop stars as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, Halsey, Celine Dion, Pink, and Selena Gomez.

Joel explained that as he talked to Wexler, he quickly felt an affinity toward him with regard to his ideas about songwriting.

Wexler said that during their meeting, he told Joel that he didn’t think the Piano man was finished making new music, and convinced him to share some unfinished songs with him that he would take a shot at completing. A couple days later, Wexler recalled, he received a disc with a few unfinished tracks, and so began their collaboration.

Several Famous People Had Tried to Get Joel to Record Again

Joel admitted that Wexler had succeeded where several famous music industry figures had failed.

“I was so resistant to the idea of going back in and recording again,” he noted. “Rick Rubin’s tried to do it. Clive Davis has tried to get me to do it. A lot of people. … Even Elton John would say, ‘Why don’t you make some more new albums?’ And I would say, ‘Why don’t you make less new albums?’ You know, just to be contrary.”

How Wexler Feels About an Adele Cover

Back to the idea of Adele recording a version of “Turn the Lights Back On,” Wexler said he was all for it.

“Adele, if you’re listening, please do a cover,” he declared. “I think it would sound incredible.”

More About “Turn the Lights Back On”

“Turn the Lights Back On” is available now as a digital download, and via streaming services, and you also can purchase a vinyl version at Joel’s online store. In addition, you can check out an animated lyric video for the tune on YouTube.

Joel’s Upcoming Performance Plans

As previously reported, Joel will be performing on the Grammy Awards this Sunday, February 4. This year’s ceremony will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. It also will be available to stream live and on demand on the Paramount+ service.

Joel also has a bevy of concerts on his 2024 tour schedule. Among them are the final six shows of the 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s monthly Madison Square Garden residency, which winds down on July 25.

Joel’s upcoming itinerary also includes headlining shows in Seattle, Denver, and Cardiff, U.K., as well as five co-headlining concerts with Sting, two with Stevie Nicks, and one with Rod Stewart. Check out his full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets for Joel’s concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

