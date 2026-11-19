Although Ella Langley swept the 2026 CMA Awards, becoming the newest Entertainer of the Year, Chris Stapleton made his presence known. Besides winning Male Vocalist of the Year, he also took the stage twice. He performed “I’m a Song” with Stephen Wilson Jr. and returned later for another performance alongside Mumford & Sons. It appeared that the only thing Stapleton didn’t do was host. That job went to Lainey Wilson. But for some fans, they were left somewhat confused as to why Stapleton won the award since he hasn’t released an album in three years.

The entire conversation started when a fan shared their thoughts on Twitter. “Explain to me how Chris Stapleton, who hasn’t released an album since 2023, just won male vocalist of the year.” Looking at Stapleton’s discography, the singer did release his last album, Higher, in 2023. At that time, it climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the UK Country Album and the US Top Country Albums charts. On the US Billboard 200, it finished at No. 3.

Videos by American Songwriter

Explain to me how Chris Stapleton who hasn’t released an album since 2023 just won male vocalist of the year🤔 #CMAawards — Ashley (@af1313af) November 19, 2026

At the CMA Awards, the Male Vocalist of the Year category consisted of Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zach Top, and Stephen Wilson Jr. For Combs and Johnson, they both released albums in 2026 with The Way I Am and Banks of the Trinity. Top’s latest album came out in 2025 with Ain’t in It for My Health. And both Stapleton and Wilson Jr. came in last, with their albums hitting streaming platforms in 2023.

[RELATED: This Country Singer Doesn’t Think Chris Stapleton Has Enough Grammys, Actually]

Fans Defend Chris Stapleton’s Male Vocalist Of The Year Win

Although the fan’s question was valid, it didn’t take long before they got their answer. Gaining nearly 200,000 views, fans were quick to share their thoughts on Stapleton and why he deserved the title.

“Because he’s dope.”

“He sing good.”

“To be fair, he still is the best singer in country music lol.”

“Because he has the best voice. Not like he won song of the year.”

“Because no one else can compare with that voice.”

“Go see a show live and you’ll understand.”

The comments didn’t stop there, as others explained the category had nothing to do with 2026. “It’s not for an album or single within a certain time frame. It’s for overall vocalist. While I think it should have went to Cody Johnson, I will never argue with a Stapleton win, especially for Vocalist, cause the man can flat out sing.” Another person added, “Vocalist has nothing to do with albums or songs. He tours and stays relevant, that’s all that matters.”

Play video

While some fans questioned Stapleton’s victory, others insisted that his talent spoke for itself. After all, the award recognized his abilities as a singer. And judging by the overwhelming support he received, plenty of country music fans believed the right man walked away with the award.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)