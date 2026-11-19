American Idol is gearing up for a huge 25th season. Ahead the show’s Feb. 8 premiere, ABC announced what fans can expect from the competition.

Things looked different from the very beginning of the season.

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During auditions, judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood gave hopefuls a yes, a no, or a callback. Those called back had to sing again for the judges’ final decision.

With a total of only 25 Golden Tickets available this season, the stakes have never been higher.

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Those lucky 25 will head straight to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to perform for America’s vote. This means that Hollywood Week is officially a thing of the past.

“This is a major departure, major changes coming,” American Idol showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick told Deadline. “The auditions and the live shows are the bread and butter for this show and the process of a Hollywood Week is really a culling process that we were televising. Going to America’s Vote is what this show is about. Hollywood was a metaphor.”

The 25 finalists will be joined by one additional contestant who earned America’s Golden Ticket. America will choose that person out of three standout hopefuls who did not receive one of the 25 judge-awarded tickets.

Voting is open now on American Idol‘s Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok pages. Before Nov. 25, fans are encouraged to watch the three featured auditions and cast their votes via the official pinned post. The winner will be announced on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

What to Know About Season 25 of American Idol

After the Aulani round of the competition, the live shows will begin. Instead of taking place in California, those episodes will air from Trilith Live in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Georgia wants to incentivize filming. Our state [California] does not,” Michaels Wolflick said of the reason for the move. “We barely ever got outside the studio. We weren’t outside at the Hollywood Bowl. The dream of the show is to perform on an incredible stage with an incredible band with hair and makeup and wardrobe at the top tier level in the industry, and we can still provide that.”

American Idol will premiere Monday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. on ABC and streams next day on Hulu and Disney+. Once live shows begin, episodes will also stream live on Disney+.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless