Only one thing made Nicolas Cage break character on the set of Madden. The actor stars as football legend John Madden in the new Prime Video biopic, but it wasn’t a sports-related scene that he had trouble filming, but rather one related to Dolly Parton.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cage revealed that a musical scene was the one that gave him pause.

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“The only time I really had trouble not breaking was when [director] David O. Russell wanted me to sing Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5,’” Cage said.

When given the scene, Cage “wanted to do it very monotonous and flat” for comedic effect. The only problem?

“I couldn’t stop laughing,” he admitted.

As such the scene didn’t end up in the movie, with Cage explaining, “It didn’t make the cut, but that was a fun day.”

What to Know About Dolly Parton

Cage’s comments came nearly three months after Parton died following a short battle with cancer. She was 80.

In the wake of her death, fans and friends flooded social media with the tributes to the late country music icon. Most recently, the legend was remembered at the 2026 CMA Awards, which took place on Nov. 18.

Host Lainey Wilson opened the show by speaking about Parton’s impact.

“On August 25th, the world lost our beloved Dolly. But it’s not just us in country music who miss her. It is everybody,” Wilson said. “For she meant so much to people in our country and around the globe.”

“That’s because she gave us what we all need in a world where there are so many challenges. Something that is even more powerful and enduring than her incredible musical legacy,” she continued. “Dolly gave us hope. Dolly gave us joy. Dolly gave us her heart. The way she lived her life, with a boundless compassion rooted in her spiritual upbringing, is a reminder that we are all God’s children who should always be there for one another.”

Wilson concluded, “And now our Tennessee angel is with the angels. Dolly, thank you for all you meant to us. And we will always love you.”

Vince Gill then took the stage to perform a stirring rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” Wilson joined in on the song midway through the performance, leaving the audience in awe.

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