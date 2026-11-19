Although Mumford & Sons didn’t receive any nominations at the 2026 CMA Awards, the group felt like winners when they received the chance to perform. But it wasn’t just a normal performance. Marking their first time on the CMA Awards stage, the group had the pleasure of sharing the spotlight with Chris Stapleton. Giving a stirring performance of “Here,” Mumford & Sons discussed what it was like making their debut at the CMA Awards and how they felt like wedding crashers.

Speaking with People, Marcus Mumford was shocked how much life had changed over the years. “I drove here from Denver when I was 19 years old to buy my first guitar from Gruhn’s on Broadway. And now here we are, what, 20 years later, getting to play with Chris Stapleton tonight, which I’m very excited about.”

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Although Mumford & Sons had spent nearly two decades in the music industry, it was a highlight of their career to share a moment with Stapleton. But it wasn’t just Stapleton, as the band also wanted to honor Nashville. “It’s just really fun. We made two records in Nashville. A lot of the music that’s inspired us to pick up the instruments we did originated from this place. So we’re sort of here to pay our respects.” But at the same time, it felt “a bit like we’re crashing a wedding, which is always fun.”

[RELATED: Mumford & Sons Set To Release New Album ‘Prizefighter’ Featuring Hozier, Chris Stapleton, and Gracie Abrams]

Mumford & Sons Thank Nashville For Being “So Welcoming”

Just having fun at the CMA Awards, it wasn’t their first time working with Stapleton. The group collaborated with the country star on the song “Here,” which was featured on their album, Prizefighter. And according to Ted Dwane, it was one of the first songs they wrote. “It’s one of the first songs that we wrote actually for this record. And the whole album Prizefighter, it’s really the first time we’ve showcased our collaborative nature.”

And with country music entering a new era of rising stars and genre-blending performances, Mumford & Sons showed that great music didn’t need to fit neatly into one category. If anything, Ben Lovett claimed, “It’s so welcoming, inviting, just like Nashville’s always been to us. And I think that the way that they can kind of show the different sides of country, it’s cool.”

At the end of the night, both Mumford & Sons and Stapleton walked away winners. For Mumford & Sons, they introduced themselves to country music on one of the genre’s biggest nights. And Stapleton added a little hardware to his shelf when he won Male Vocalist of the Year.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)