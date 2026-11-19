Country music fans might be “Choosin’ Texas,” but at the CMA Awards – it was all about Ella Langley. Walking into the biggest night in country music with nine nominations, the country star took home six awards. They included Single, Song, Album, and Music Video of the Year. She also won Female Vocalist of the Year. And if beating Taylor Swift wasn’t enough, Langley was named Entertainer of the Year. And with each new award, the hitmaker struggled to find the right words. But when getting a moment to ponder the historic night, Langley considered it the “most spectacular feeling.”

Getting more than a few chances to thank country music, Langley expanded on her comments after the show. Speaking with the press, she highlighted the writing process and the emotions that went into “Choosin’ Texas.” “I’m grateful for it. I don’t know what exactly it is. I just make music that I love. I make music that, when I’m in the room writing it, makes me or my co-writers smile, or cry, or get through something we need to. And that’s really all we do.”

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For Langley, she never imagined “Choosin’ Texas” would dominate the charts and eventually land her on the stage at the CMA Awards. But that’s exactly what happened. Since its release, country music has been all Langley. Breaking records, shattering expectations, and making history, the Entertainer of the Year was simply enjoying the moment.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Can Barely Form a Sentence After Historic CMA Awards Milestone: “This Is Still Happening in Real Time”]

Ella Langley Admits “Choosin’ Texas” Didn’t Just Change Her Life

But it wasn’t just her moment. Behind “Choosin’ Texas” was a team of writers that included Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor. As for her album, Dandelion, it featured Miranda Lambert as a producer. And when standing under the spotlight, Langley didn’t forget a single person. “To see a song that was such a cool experience to get to write with someone I not only love, Joybeth (Taylor) and Luke Dick, but also somebody I look up to, like Miranda Lambert. It’s the most spectacular feeling.”

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Celebrating one of the biggest moments of her career, Langley was grateful she wasn’t alone. “To watch this song change my life. Joybeth’s life. So special.”

With six CMA Awards now to her name, Langley had set the bar incredibly high. And while she was still celebrating, fans were already looking toward her next release. After a night that changed her career forever, the question was no longer whether Langley could become a country music superstar – but just how far she could go.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)