In 2020, Quiet Riot lost longtime member and drummer Frankie Banali. Back in 2019, the drummer revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Sadly, he passed away not long after. Leaving behind a legacy with Quiet Riot that spanned nearly four decades, Banali helped the band gain international success with hits like Metal Health and Critical Condition. But recently, Quiet Riot made headlines when Dee Snider suggested the band should come to an end. And according to Banali’s wife, Snider could “suck it.”

The dispute started when Snider insisted that Quiet Riot needed to retire when bassist Rudy Sarzo stepped off the stage for the last time. “The day Rudy leaves, stay the f*** off the road and keep that band’s name outta your mouth.” That blunt statement was more than enough to catch the attention of Regina Banali, who sent her own message back to Snider, “Dee Snider can suck it.”

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While making her feelings known about Quiet Riot and Snider, Regina added that the band still had a bright future. “Quiet Riot will go on and John Torra will lead it for I think he will be leading this band after all of us old people are gone. He was born for this. And people want to go and have fun and like why not life is short. If people want to bang their heads, let them. As long as people want to bang their heads, we will be there to spur it on.”

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Dee Snider Wants Another Quiet Riot Doc

It didn’t take long for Snider to fire back at the statement in a series of tweets. He claimed, “I told her she can’t use the Quiet Riot name if Rudy Sarzo leaves. She thinks the name is her retirement.”

But Snider didn’t just offer criticism. He also had ideas on how Quiet Riot could continue without needing to perform. “Here’s an idea: She’s a talented filmmaker. Why not create her own art and make money off that. Even a sequel of the Quiet Riot doc she directed would be acceptable. It is GREAT (and I told her so to her face)!”

Here's an idea: She's a talented filmmaker. Why not create her own art and make money off that. Even a sequel of the @quietriot doc she directed would be acceptable. It is GREAT (and I told her so to her face)! https://t.co/XmnIY80zWC — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) November 17, 2026

Using his own wife as an example, Snider lashed out at Regina for using Quiet Riot as an ATM. “My wife has dignity and pride. And real talent. She’d rather die than take the Twisted Sister name and turn it into to a tribute act for money.”

My wife has dignity and pride. And real talent. She’d rather die than take the Twisted Sister name and turn it into to a tribute act for money. (Of course when Jay Jay and Eddie actively working the band this isn’t even a consideration, but hypothetically…) https://t.co/64v2TjSel6 — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) November 17, 2026

For Snider, the issue appeared to be about preserving the legendary rock band. For Regina, it was about keeping the music alive and giving fans what they wanted. Although their opinions couldn’t have been further apart, one thing seemed certain – neither had a problem speaking their mind.

(Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic)