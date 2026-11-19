2026 was a big year for Greylan James thanks to his debut self-titled album. After releasing the hit song “Water at a Wedding” in 2025, he followed its success with an album and a debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Having a historic year in his growing career, James was excited to take part in one of the biggest nights in country music. Gaining an invitation to the CMA Awards, the singer was on his way to the red carpet when he was involved in a car crash. Although not the way he wanted to spend his night, James shared an update on the crash and his health.

Before getting into his Bronco, James expected the night to include the red carpet and maybe a few interactions with stars like Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, and Ella Langley. With the CMA Awards welcoming the top names in country music, it was easily one of the biggest marketing events of the year. But sadly, he never made it.

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Riding in the Bronco with his photographer, James soon found himself surrounded by police officers and EMTs. Trying to process the crash, he admitted, “Luckily, thank God everybody’s okay. The other driver’s all right. My photographer was with me. He’s okay. We have a few cuts, bumps and bruises and some burns, but everybody’s all right.”

Although all those involved were able to walk away from the crash, James couldn’t say the same for his Bronco. “RIP my Bronco, I’m going to miss her, but hey, God bless country music.”

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Greylan James Still Sends His Love To The CMA Awards

But even with James missing the CMA Awards, he still sent his support to those who were nominated. “Good luck to everybody on the night and hopefully I’ll see you all after. Let’s go.”

Posting images from the crash on Instagram, the singer gained a great deal of support from fans as comments read, “So happy you and your friends are ok. Can replace a car but not you. Just thankful you are fine. That’s what is important!! Thank you for letting us know!!” Another person added, “Oh my goodness. So sorry for you guys, but God protects you all the time! Sending you folks positive vibes and prayers.”

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While James might not have walked away from the CMA Awards with a trophy, he still had plenty of reasons to celebrate. After all, awards could be won, and a Bronco could be replaced. But walking away from a frightening accident with his life was a victory worth more than the Entertainer of the Year award.

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)