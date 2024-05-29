Billy Strings Announces Tour and New Album in 2024

It’s a fine day for bluegrass fans! Guitarist and singer Billy Strings has been on the road quite a bit this year, and he isn’t slowing down. The “Dust In A Baggie” hitmaker just announced even more fall dates to kick off after his upcoming summer tour, which will include a performance at Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival.

Along with the exciting new tour, Strings is also set to release a new (and his first) live album called Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1., out July 12.

The next stop on the Billy Strings 2024 Tour will be on June 20 in Telluride, Colorado at Telluride Bluegrass Festival. The last stop on this year’s tour will be on December 14 in Austin, Texas at Moody Center.

Fans can find tickets to the Billy Strings 2024 Tour through Ticketmaster. An artist presale event will go live for the newly announced fall dates on June 12 at 10:00 am local. There will also be a Ticketmaster presale event and a few different venue presales as well.

General on-sale will begin on Friday, June 14 at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find tickets to your preferred performance after the presale events end, try Stubhub. We tend to recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets because they usually have at least some in stock. It’s worth taking a look!

Get your tickets soon before they’re gone for good!

June 20 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 22 – Columbus, OH – Buckeye Country Superfest

June 23 – Columbus, OH – Buckeye Country Superfest

July 14 – Whitefish, MT – Under the Big Sky Festival

July 19 – Redmond, OR – Fairwell Festival

July 26 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 27 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 30 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

July 31 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

August 2 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

August 3 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

August 10 – George, WA – Outlaw Music Festival

August 17 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

August 18 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

August 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

August 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

September 27 – Buena Vista, CO – Renewal 2024

September 28 – Buena Vista, CO – Renewal 2024

October 4 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre (NEW!)

October 5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre (NEW!)

October 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (NEW!)

October 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (NEW!)

October 18 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater (NEW!)

October 19 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater (NEW!)

October 31 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena (NEW!)

November 1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena (NEW!)

December 6 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum (NEW!)

December 7 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum (NEW!)

December 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center (NEW!)

December 12 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena (NEW!)

December 13 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater (NEW!)

December 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center (NEW!)

