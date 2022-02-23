Black History Month: 18 Songs by Black Artists Singing About (Their) Moms

It’s Black History Month. (You probably already knew this) But that means we here at American Songwriter are celebrating some of our favorite Black musicians and songwriters throughout the calendar month of February.

One such way we’re doing so is by taking a look (and listen) at the top songs by Black artists singing about their moms—the strong women that inspired them. Because, who doesn’t love moms, right? Without moms, none of us would be here. So, it’s time we celebrate these women along with some of our favorite singers.

So, without further ado, here are the Top Songs by Black Artists Singing About (Their) Moms.

Kanye West, “Hey Mama”

The Black Tones, “Mama! There’s A Spider In My Room”

LL Cool J, “Mama Said Knock You Out”

Keb’ Mo’, “Mommy Can I Come Home”

Boyz II Men, “A Song For Mama”

2Pac, “Dear Mama”

Alicia Keys, “Superwoman”

Drake, “Look What You’ve Done”

The Intruders, “I’ll Always Love My Mama”

Jackson 5, “Mama’s Pearl”

The Pharcyde, “Ya Mama”

Anthony Hamilton, “Mama Knew Love”

Junior, “Mama Used To Say”

DoNormaal, “BlackLifeMother”

Will Smith, “Momma Knows”

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Call Your Mom”

Mos Def, “Umi Says”

Lenny Kravitz, “Thinking Of You”

Photo credit: Ramon Rivas (from RCA Records)