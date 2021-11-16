Blake Shelton Believes ‘The Voice’ Contestant Wendy Moten Could Win It All

With each performance on ABC’s The Voice season 21, the competition gets tougher and the contestants get closer to making it big in the music industry. One standout contestant, Wendy Moten, on Blake Shelton’s team, has been wowing coaches and fans alike since her Blind Audition.

Moten’s success is built on her dedication to her craft and career in the music industry. The Memphis-born contestant grew up singing in church choirs and later sang backup vocals for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill from 2005 to 2018—including their famous Soul2Soul II Tour.

After her initial performance of the Beatles’ 1965 hit “We Can Work It Out,” Moten performed powerful ballads like “I Will Always Love You,” and now, “Blue Bayou.”

Monday night (November 15), Moten’s rendition of Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou” left Voice coaches speechless. “I know you’ve been doing this professionally your whole life, but I can’t believe that you’re as big a secret as you are,” coach Ariana Grande said. “The fact that we are here for this moment with you is an incredible privilege.”

“If your dream is to win The Voice, just keep reaching for a few more weeks here,” Shelton added. “I think this is possible.”

After the show, Moten took to social media to express her excitement. “TONIGHT was Epic !!!!” Moten said in an Instagram post. “I got a chance to dedicate ‘BLUE BAYOU,’ which is one of the most amazing classic songs in music history, to one of my greatest mentors #DrLulahHedgeman. She changed my life in so many ways. Besides my parents and my family, she definitely helped create my musical foundation!”

Watch Wendy Moten perform “Blue Bayou,” below.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC.