Kelly Clarkson Heads to the “Boondocks” With Cover of Little Big Town Hit

Kelly Clarkson took to the Kellyoke stage to pay tribute to Little Big Town with a cover of their 2005 hit “Boondocks.” Wearing a sleek all-black outfit with her hair in long waves, she gave the song her signature treatment while still keeping with the heart of the original.

She harmonized with her backup singer to mirror Little Big Town’s style as a group. When the song was originally released, it quickly shot to Top 10 on the country charts, cementing it as the band’s most popular hit.

Clarkson has covered a number of country hits recently, such as George Strait’s “Carrying Your Love With Me,” “Save Me” by Jelly Roll, and an iconic duet with Lainey Wilson of her new song “Country’s Cool Again.” However, it was her cover of Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” that has fans chomping at the bit for her first-ever country album.

Fans Urge Kelly Clarkson to Release Country Album After Stunning Performance of Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse”

Kelly Clarkson has been a pop icon throughout her career, but she’s never let go of her Texas roots. Her hometown accent can be heard when she sings country songs, where she lets it run free and easy. After all, she’s a “y’all” girly at heart, so her voice would fit well in the country genre.

After hearing her cover “White Horse,” fans took to social media to urge Clarkson to get on the country bandwagon. She has also covered Stapleton’s “I Was Wrong,” expertly commanding his tricky runs and embellishments. Chris Stapleton has unique inflections and a signature vocal style, but Clarkson took it in stride.

“Another amazing cover! I’m not a die hard country music fan by any means (even though I live in TN), but I would totally be down for a KC country album. I think she could make a really badass country record!” one fan wrote in the YouTube comments of the “White Horse” video. Another asked for some additional genres, writing, “Please do a Blues, R&B, Rock album!! All that in one album would be amazing!!”

Clarkson definitely has the voice for a jazzy, bluesy style. She may have to tone down the belting and lean into the more sultry notes of her vocals, but she’s frequently left fans (as well as Lainey Wilson) asking if there’s not a song she can’t cover.

