Blake Shelton Staggers Through Downtown Nashville in Santa Suit, Spends Christmas Weekend Skiing with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is having a good holiday season. The former The Voice coach is embracing the season and pulling his best Billy Bob Thornton Santa Claus impersonation.

Posting to Instagram, Shelton shared a video of himself dressed as Santa walking through Nashville. Staggering down the street, the video is reminiscent of Thornton’s character from Bad Santa.

Shelton captioned the video with, “Y’all see Santa headed to @olered?!?” Shelton headed towards the bar Ole Red, named after his song of the same name. Although the video looked festive, Shelton likely didn’t dress as Santa recently. It was part of his filming for his TV show Barmageddon. According to Country Now, Shelton closed the bar back in May to film for the show.

One person wrote, “Oh Blake You Look a Little Tipsy, rather Santa Looks Really Drunk.”

Another wrote, “Looks like Santa has been hitting the nog pretty hard!”

Blake Shelton Heads to the Slopes

Instead, Shelton embraced a white Christmas over the weekend. He hit Utah with his wife Gwen Stefani for skiing and tubing. According to TMZ, the duo and family went to Woodward Park City ski resort for some winter fun.

Shelton refrained from skiing and tubing himself, preferring to stay on the sidelines. As part of their holiday traditions, the couple tries different traditions each year. For instance, according to an interview with ET, Stefani and Shelton made Timpano Dome. The Italian dish appeared in the film Big Night from 1996, and the duo tried to make it.

“We started off by always trying to find something that wasn’t a tradition. Like, let’s try something different, try something new,” Stefani said. “We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome… it’s basically like a lasagna but it’s in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago and now that’s the thing, yeah.”

Shelton and Stefani put their own spin on the dish.

“Probably some Italians might get mad about this, because typically it would be a pasta wrapped around it. But we started doing a pizza dough because it tastes yummy,” she said. “Maybe I’ll make the dough myself this year — which would be a lot on Christmas day… But I might actually do it the day before.”

[Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]