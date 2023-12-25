Watch Carrie Underwood Wish You a “Merry Little Christmas” With Powerful Rendition: “Her Voice is Perfection”

Carrie Underwood is gifting her fans with behind the scenes content from her 2020 Christmas album My Gift, and recently shared a look at a Christmas music staple on Instagram. The video features Underwood singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” overlaid with captions talking about the importance of the song.

Videos by American Songwriter

The captions begin with a “Behind the Song” note, then explained that “‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ is another Christmas standard.” Underwood then shared her thoughts on the holiday song, writing, “I love the melody of this song, I love the simplicity of this song.” The captions continue, “There’s just something about it that kind of fills a different space on the My Gift album as a whole.

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Says Christmas is All About Watching it Through Her Sons’ Eyes, Reveals Family Holiday Traditions]

Carrie Underwood Shares Throwbacks to her My Gift Christmas Special

“I loved getting in the studio and singing it,” Underwood continued, “and I’m just really proud that it’s part of the album.” She then made a note of how the song makes her feel. “It makes you think about people that you miss,” she wrote, “People that you haven’t seen in a while. Some people aren’t going to be able to go visit their families for Christmas,” she continued, “and we miss them when we can’t be together. And as an adult it definitely hits harder.

“When you think about songs like this, it’s always timely even though it was written forever ago,” Underwood concluded. Throughout the video, Underwood sings “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with her recognizable vocals. Fans in the comments loved hearing her and getting a behind the scenes look at her thoughts about the song.

“Her voice is perfection,” one fan commented, while others took the time to wish her and her family a Merry Christmas. Carrie Underwood has frequently been sharing throwback videos of her My Gift Christmas special from HBO Max, which came out in 2020. She also shared a performance of “Let There Be Peace/Something in the Water” from the special, as well a clip of the song “Favorite Time of Year.”

Recently, Underwood shared a special clip of her and her oldest son, Isaiah, recording a duet of “Little Drummer Boy.” Fans loved seeing the bonding moment between mother and son as Underwood showed Isaiah how to use the recording equipment and sing into the microphone.

Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ABA