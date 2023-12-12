Gwen Stefani Creates New Christmas Tradition With Blake Shelton: “Let’s Try Something Different”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating Christmas with something new. The married couple decided to try a dish that’s off from their norm, bringing in the holiday season with an Italian favorite.

Videos by American Songwriter

In an interview with ET, Stefani said that she and Shelton decided to make Timpano Dome. The dish featured in the film Big Night from 1996.

“We started off by always trying to find something that wasn’t a tradition. Like, let’s try something different, try something new,” Stefani said. “We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome… it’s basically like a lasagna but it’s in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago and now that’s the thing, yeah.”

The duo decided to put their own spin on the traditional recipe. They use pizza dough instead of pasta, putting an Americanized twist to the traditional recipe. Stefani has even considered making her own pizza dough for the recipe, giving it an additional homemade touch.

“Probably some Italians might get mad about this, because typically it would be a pasta wrapped around it, but we started doing a pizza dough because it tastes yummy,” she said. “Maybe I’ll make the dough myself this year — which would be a lot on Christmas day… But I might actually do it the day before.”

Stefani plans on sharing the finished product with her followers. “I’ll definitely put it on Instagram — so follow along guys!”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Embrace Holidays

Festivities and the holidays are important to both Stefani and Shelton. Now that he’s not focused on working on The Voice, Shelton’s had more time on his hands to devote to getting the Christmas decorations up. Stefani and Shelton also has a strong faith and belief in religion as well.

“She has such a strong faith in God,” Shelton said, per CMT. “I mean, if Gwen was sitting here right now, she would say God (is first), and then everything else. That’s number one in her life and has been her whole life. She doesn’t beat you over the head with it. She would never do that. That’s her relationship. But I’ve learned a lot from Gwen about a lot of things, really just watching her and learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people, and how she just operates in her life.”