‘The Voice’ Fans Plead for Niall Horan’s Return After Gwen Stefani Reclaims Her Coach Chair

Niall Horan was only a coach on The Voice for two seasons. However, the Irish-born singer made the most of his short time on the show. First, he won season 23 with Gina Miles. Then, he took home a second consecutive win in season 24 with Huntley before vacating his chair. Fans are hoping he’ll come back.

Videos by American Songwriter

Yesterday (May 13), The Voice announced next season’s crop of coaches. Reba McEntire will stay on for a third season. Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend have decided to step down. Michael Buble and Snoop Dogg will take two slots and Gwen Stefani will return to fill the third. With Stefani’s return to the show, many fans are clamoring for Horan to reclaim his seat on the panel.

[RELATED: “Dream Coach Rotation Just Dropped”: ‘The Voice’ Announces Next Season’s Coaches (With Two Familiar Faces)]

The Voice Fans Want Niall Horan Back

The announcement dropped yesterday on The Voice’s official Instagram and fans immediately flocked to the comments. Plenty of fans were happy to see some fresh faces on the panel. Others, however, are still hoping for Niall’s return. A few of them threw shade at the other coaches while complaining about the lack of the former One Direction member on the panel.

“Niall and John are a must,” one fan commented, demanding the return of Horan and Legend.

“Niall and Chance forever!! Please could do without Gwen,” another commented. “We need Niall and Chance,” agreed another fan.

“Need Niall back. Gwen never needs to coach again,” one salty commenter added.

It’s easy to see why fans want to see Horan back on the panel. He won both of his seasons because he seemingly knew who would resonate with the audience. At the same time, he never let the competition get in the way of being a supportive presence for all of the artists on the show.

Former Contestants Want to Return

Fans aren’t the only ones who are excited about this new crop of coaches. Several former contestants jokingly asked how they could get back on the show.

“Ok, FOMO is kicking in,” Huntley commented.

“What the heck?! This is so rad! I’m glad Reba stayed! She’s the mama America needs. I agree with Huntley, though. SERIOUS FOMO,” Jacquie Roar added.

Mafe chimed in as well, asking, “How do I audition again? Where do I sign?”

Featured Image by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok