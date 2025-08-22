Bruce Springsteen Releases Rare ‘Born to Run’ Outtake in Celebration of the Classic Album’s 50th Anniversary

Monday, August 25, marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Bruce Springsteen’s landmark and breakthrough album, Born to Run. In celebration of the milestone, a 1975 outtake from the sessions, “Lonely Night in the Park,” has been given its first official release.

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. Springsteen recorded “Lonely Night in the Park” at the New York City studio The Record Plant. Most members of his E Street Band also took part in the session. According to a press release, the song was heavily considered for inclusion on Born to Run at the time. It inevitably didn’t make the cut.

The officially released version of “Lonely Night in the Park” featured enhanced studio quality. Along with his vocals, Springsteen contributed organ, guitar, celeste, and tambourine to the track. It also features E Street members Roy Bittan on piano, Garry Tallent on bass, Steven Van Zandt on guitar, and Max Weinberg on drums. Longtime Springsteen studio collaborator Ron Aniello, who co-produced the official version of the tune apparently also added new guitar to the track.

To accompany the release of “Lonely Night in the Park,” a series of rare photos taken by Eric Meola from the Born to Run cover sessions have been shared.

Sonically, “Lonely Night in the Park” has the epic, revelatory feel of some of the classic Born to Run tunes. Lyrically, the song is about young people trying to make romantic connections while out at on a weekend night on the Jersey Shore.

According to the SpringsteenLyrics.com fan site, SiriusXM’s E Street Radio channel played a raw version of “Lonely Night in the Park” in late 2005.

More About Born to Run’s 50th Anniversary

The release of “Lonely Night in the Park” has spurred some speculation that an expanded 50th anniversary Born to Run reissue could be on the way. That, however, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music (BSACAM) is set to host a multiple-day 50th anniversary celebration of the album.

Various events will be held from September 2 through September 7 at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey. The school serves as the home of the BSACAM.

Among the planned activities and presentations are a major symposium, an academic conference, a concert, an exhibit focused on Born to Run’s cover, and a screening of previously unseen 1975 footage capturing the making of the album.

The conference’s participants will include E Street Band members, music historians, legendary music-industry figures, and special guests. Visit SpringsteenArchives.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

More About Born to Run

Born to Run was Springsteen’s third album and his first to achieve commercial success. Bolstered by the popularity of its title track, Born to Run reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The song “Born to Run” became Bruce’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 23.

The album was packed with other classic Springsteen songs, including “Thunder Road,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” “Backstreets,” and “Jungleland.”

The RIAA has certified Born to Run seven-times platinum for equivalent sales of 7 million copies in the U.S.

In 2003, the album was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. That same year, Born to Run was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

In 2023, Born to Run was ranked 21st on Rolling Stone’s “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time” list.

(Photo by Eric Meola/Courtesy of Sony Music)