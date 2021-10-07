Bob Dylan “Licence to Kill” Video Gives Rare Glimpse Into ‘Infidels’ Sessions

Newly unearthed rare footage of Bob Dylan performing “Licence to Kill,” off his 22nd album Infidels has surfaced.

The video, filmed around the album sessions features Dylan and his Infidels band, including Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler, who also produced the album, along with former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor, bassist Robbie Shakespeare, and drummer Sly Dunbar.

Premiering on Dylan’s YouTube channel, “Licence to Kill,” which also appears on Dylan’s recent Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 Springtime in New York 1980-1985, is one of the eight tracks off the 1983 album featuring the all-star band of musicians. Many live iterations have surfaced of the track, including one recorded live in 1984 for the Late Show with David Letterman.

Opening with Man has invented his doom/First step was touching the moon and continuing into its narrative Now, there’s a woman on my block / She just sit there as the night grows still / She say who going to take away his license to kill, “Licence to Kill” was Dylan’s commentary on imperialism and the breakdown of society.

Earlier this year, Dylan released Bob Dylan–1970 (50th Anniversary Collection), featuring previously unreleased outtakes from the Self Portrait and New Morning sessions and the entire May 1, 1970 studio recording with George Harrison.

In 2020, Dylan released his 39th album Rough and Rowdy Ways and recently revealed that he will resume the tour around the album, kicking off Nov. 2. Returning to the stage again since his last live performance in December 2019 on the Never Ending Tour, this is the longest Dylan has gone without touring in his 60-year career.