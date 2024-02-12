Poison’s Bret Michaels Announces Parti-Gras 2.0 Tour with Chris Janson, Lou Gramm, Don Felder & More: How to Buy Tickets

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has unveiled plans for a second edition of his star-studded Parti-Gras Tour, which he first launched in 2023. The trek, dubbed “Parti-Gras 2.0 Music Festival 2024,” will feature the singer joined by country star Chris Janson, founding Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, and Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider.

The U.S. summer trek features six confirmed stops, kicking off July 12 in Noblesville, Indiana, and running through an August 30 performance in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. local time, while a pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

The concerts will feature Michaels performing some his Poison classics, and bringing out the guest singers to deliver renditions of their own hits. The shows will feature Michaels and Janson reuniting after the two stars performed together on recent episode of CMT Crossroads.

Don’t be surprised if some surprise guests also show up at the concerts, or if Michaels asks some fans from the audience to come on stage and sing along with him.

“I guarantee these festivals are a modern-day throwback to those epic tailgate bashes, overflowing with good vibes and nothing but positive energy,” Michaels said in a statement. “I created the Parti-Gras festivals first and foremost as a fan of music, bringing along friends, bands and hit songs. I love it as a celebration of the music—no ego, just nothing but a good time.”

Added Janson, “Parti-Gras 2024 is gonna be one for the books, just like our CMT Crossroads performance. … This is gonna be a helluva great time, with more positivity than you can imagine. It’s nothin but a Good Vibe! Wooooo!”

Michaels’ 2023 Parti-Gras tour featured such special guests as Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship.

Michaels also has a variety of other shows lined up for 2024, and he’s expected to announce more Parti-Gras events as well, but with a different lineup.

See the full list of “Parti-Gras 2.0 Music Festival 2024” tour dates below. Fans of Michaels and Poison, as well as Janson, Felder, Gramm, and Snider, will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see these great artists all take the stage at the Parti-Gras 2.0 shows this summer.

Parti-Gras 2.0 Music Festival 2024 Tour Dates:

July 12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 3 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 31 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

