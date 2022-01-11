Bonnaroo Reveals 2022 Lineup: Stevie Nicks, Robert Plant, Tool and More

Stevie Nicks, Tool, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, J. Cole, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, and more are on the lineup for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16-19. The music festival takes place on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN, located 60 miles southeast of Nashville.

Additional performances throughout the four-day festival include shows from Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Chvrches, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, and Nathaniel Rateliff on 10 unique stages.

Ticket options for Bonnaroo 2022 include general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Additionally, more affordable options start at $35 down and housing for $99 per night.

Bonnaroo 2022 will also debut a collection of new on-site activities and improvements, including enhanced signage, wayfinding help, pedicabs, info booths, cooling stations, and more.

Enhanced Plazas, located throughout the campground, will include shade, free public Wi-Fi and charging stations, misting stations, showers, restrooms, medical and safety stations, and information booths. Also debuting at the festival this year is JamTrak, a free on-site transport system allowing attendees to easily travel to and from Centeroo and further areas within the site.

Other makeovers and improvements will affect several stages, including The Other Stage for electronic music, which will feature all-night performances and DJ sets through sunrise each day, with additional enhancement to The Which Stage, Silent Disco, the Who Stage, and the What Stage.

The 2022 festival also boasts an updated campground layout, featuring the introduction of air-conditioned darkroom tents available for GA, GA+, and VIP ticket holders. The new Bonnaroo Daily Entry Camping Passes will also help cut down wait times for campers with vehicles on the festival site. VIP and Platinum attendees will also see a number of upgrades with direct entry to the venue, improved dining options and other updated facilities.

Additionally, Bonnaroo shuttle buses will depart twice a day from Chattanooga and Nashville from The Farm.

