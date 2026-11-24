On this day (November 24) in 1941, Pete Best was born in what was then Madras, British India, and is now Chennai, Tamil Nadu. After moving to England, his mother opened the Casbah Coffee Club, where The Quarrymen played some of their first gigs. Later, when The Quarrymen became the Beatles, Best joined the band as a drummer. He was with them until the first recording session for their debut single “Love Me Do.” His time with the band led to him being one of a handful of people to carry the label of “fifth Beatle.”

The Best family lived in a massive 15-bedroom house on an acre of land in Liverpool, England. Eventually, the future Fifth Beatle asked his mother to create a space for him and his friends to hang out and listen to music. She then turned the house’s large cellar into the Casbah Coffee Club. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ken Brown helped Mrs. Best paint the club’s walls and later performed there as The Quarrymen.

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According to Britannica, the Beatles, which then consisted of Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Stuart Sutcliffe, were offered a residency in Hamburg, Germany. They almost lost the gig because they didn’t have a drummer. So, they invited Best to join them. They then spent months honing their craft during long days of performing.

In June 1962, the Beatles recorded “Love Me Do” with Best on drums. However, that version of the single was shelved until Anthology 1 was released in 1995. That was also when Best began receiving royalties for the songs he recorded with the band.

Pete Best Post-Beatles

After being replaced in The Beatles by Ringo Starr, Pete Best joined Lee Curtis and the All Stars. Later, Curtis inked a solo deal and Best became the band’s leader. They landed a record deal with Decca and released several singles. Later, they toured Europe, Canada, and the United States. However, they never found widespread success.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1962, The Beatles Recorded the US Version of Their Debut Single—Written by Lennon and McCartney Before the Band Formed]

Eventually, Best walked away from the music business. He worked in a bread factory for a short time before embarking on a two-decade career as a civil servant. After a 20-year hiatus from music, he formed the Pete Best Band in 1988. They performed and recorded together until Best announced his retirement in April 2025.

Featured Image by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns