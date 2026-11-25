On this day (November 25) in 2002, Randy Travis released “Three Wooden Crosses” as a single from his album Rise and Shine. In May 2003, it became his 16th and final No. 1. It was also his first song to reach the top of the country chart since his 1994 single “Whisper My Name.” Notably, “Three Wooden Crosses” was the first song released by a Christian label to hit No. 1 on the country chart.

Travis started his recording career with Warner Bros. Records in 1986. He was one of a handful of neotraditional artists who helped steer the genre back to its roots. A decade after signing his deal, he released Full Circle. He didn’t feel the label promoted it correctly. Moreover, he worried that the country music industry was leaning toward pop again. So, he left the label. In 1997, he was the first artist signed to DreamWorks Nashville. He left the label in 2000. Later that year, he signed with the faith-based label Word Records and began working on gospel music.

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Travis released his first gospel album, Inspirational Journey, in October 2000. Two years later, he released Rise and Shine, which became his first top 10 album since his 1998 DreamWorks debut You and You Alone. The album’s lead single saw Travis return to the country chart for the first time since the mid-1990s. It was also his only single to reach the top 40 of the Hot 100.

“Three Wooden Crosses” Resonated with Randy Travis

“Three Wooden Crosses” tells the story of a bus carrying four passengers–a farmer, a teacher, a preacher, and a sex worker–when it is hit by an 18-wheeler. The preacher gives his blood-stained Bible to the sex worker, hoping it will save her soul. In the song’s final verse, we learn that she was the sole survivor. She read the Bible, converted, and passed its teachings down to her son, who became a preacher and the song’s narrator.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1987, Randy Travis Was at No. 1 With a Love Song Inspired by a Child’s Prayers]

While Randy Travis didn’t write the song, its story resonated with him. “I came from a background that was heavy with drugs and alcohol and arrests,” he said. “I’ve heard people speak about how a vision or something hit them, like a light turned on, right then and there. For me, I was in my early 20s, and I went to bed one night and just started reading the Bible,” he recalled. “That’s how the slow process of coming to understand that I needed to know more about the Word of God began, and then coming to the point of accepting Christ and water baptism.”

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