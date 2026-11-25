On this day (November 24) in 1954, Clem Burke was born in Bayonne, New Jersey. He is best known as Blondie‘s drummer. He played with the band from 1975 until his death in April 2025. Burke also recorded with Bob Dylan, the Eurythmics, and Iggy Pop. He was also a member of the Ramones and the Romantics.

Burke learned to play drums from his father when he was young. He continued honing his skills in his school’s marching band before playing in multiple New Jersey jam bands in the 1960s and ’70s. In 1975, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein invited him to audition for their band Blondie. He, keyboardist Jimmy Destri, and bassist Gary Valentine were the final additions to the band’s classic lineup.

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Soon, they became regular performers at Max’s Kansas City and CBGB in New York. The band released their self-titled debut album in 1976. They released five more albums before they went on hiatus in 1982, citing tensions within the band, poor ticket sales, and Stein’s health issues. According to the Blodnie website, Burke was the driving force behind their reunion in the late 1990s.

Clem Burke Stayed Busy During the Hiatus

When Blondie split in the 1980s, Clem Burke stayed busy. He was a member of the Eurythmics from 1980 to 1988, recording three albums with the band. Notably, he played on the Grammy-winning single “Missionary Man” and joined them during the 1988 Free Nelson Mandela concert.

Burke joined the Romantics in 1990 and played with the band for 14 years. He also recorded and performed with Bob Dylan, the Fleshtones, Iggy Pop, Pete Townshend, Joan Jett, and Chequered Past.

[RELATED: 4 Superb Songs Featuring Late Blondie Drummer Clem Burke: From Eurythmics, Pete Townshend, Bob Dylan, & More]

In 1987, Burke played two gigs with the Ramones under the moniker Elvis Ramone after Richie Ramone left the band. He rejoined members of the band under the Elvis Ramone moniker in 2004 during the Ramones Beat on Cancer concert.

Clem Burke was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 as a member of Blondie.

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