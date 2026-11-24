On this day (November 24) in 1973, Charlie Rich started a three-week run at No. 1 on the country chart with “The Most Beautiful Girl.” It was also entering its third and final week atop the Adult Contemporary chart. Later that year, the hit spent two weeks at the top of the Hot 100. Producer Billy Sherrill initially didn’t want to release Rich’s version of the song.

Rich spent more than a decade releasing songs that became minor hits at best. Then, in early 1973, he released the sultry “Behind Closed Doors.” It was a multi-week No. 1 that also won Song of the Year at the ACM and CMA Awards. Rich also won the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance. He followed it with “The Most Beautiful Girl,” which became the biggest chart hit of his career.

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[RELATED: On This Day in 1973, Charlie Rich Was at No. 1 for the First Time With a Song That Was Too Hot for Country Radio]

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This Song Almost Didn’t Make It to Charlie Rich

According to Songfacts, co-writers Norro Wilson and Rory Bourke had trouble finding the right lyrics for “The Most Beautiful Girl.” In the end, Billy Sherrill helped suggested that they combine two songs to create this one.

One of those songs was the Wilson and Bourke-penned “Hey Mister.” They had trouble finding the right words to describe the most beautiful girl. “Everybody’s got a most beautiful girl or guy,” Wilson said. “Whoever that person is, is the most beautiful in the world to somebody.”

Eventually, Sherrill heard Wilson’s “Mama McCluskie,” which contains the lyrics “Tell her I love her / Tell her I need my baby.” He suggested that Wilson and Bourke combine the songs, which earned him a co-writing credit on “The Most Beautiful Girl.”

Sherrill initially wanted to give the song to a different artist. Fortunately, though, peer pressure prevailed, and Charlie Rich cut the song. “As I understand it, the girls over at Columbia at the time just ragged him until, finally, he put it out,” Bourke recalled. “The rest is history.”

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