Born 52 Years Ago Today in Texas, the Boundary-Pushing Daughter of a Legendary Producer Who Fronted One of Country Music’s Most Successful Trios

On this day (October 14) in 1974, Natalie Louise Maines was born in Lubbock, Texas. The daughter of alt-country multi-instrumentalist and producer Lloyd Maines, she blazed her own trail as lead vocalist of the Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks).

With Maines at the helm alongside sisters Martie Maguire (fiddle) and Emily Strayer (guitar, among others), the Chicks sent six singles to the top of the U.S. country singles chart: “There’s Your Trouble”, “Wide Open Spaces”, “You Were Mine”, “Cowboy Take Me Away”, “Without You”, and “Travelin’ Soldier”. They picked up 13 Grammys and 10 Country Music Association Awards before going on hiatus in 2007.

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Maines released a solo album, Mother, in 2013, before reuniting with the Chicks for 2020’s Gaslighter, the group’s first album in 14 years.

Today, we’re highlighting the remarkable life and career of Natalie Maines in honor of her 52nd birthday.

A born performer, Maines has never been particularly concerned with fitting in. Growing up in Lubbock, she rebelled against the conservative sensibilities of her home state, shaving her head and wearing Birkenstocks to cheerleading practice.

That defiance extended to her musical taste, at first. Despite her father’s strong alt-country ties, Maines preferred pop and R&B, along with singer-songwriters like Carly Simon, James Taylor, and Bonnie Raitt. “Growing up, I thought I was going to be Madonna,” she told Rolling Stone in 2013.

Natalie Maines Wasn’t the Chicks’ Original Lead Singer

Graduating from Lubbock High School in 1992, Natalie Maines attended several universities before landing at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, on a vocal scholarship. She sang backup vocals on Pat Green’s 1995 debut album Dancehall Dreamer, produced by her father.

That same year, Lloyd Maines passed along his daughter’s four-song demo to the Dixie Chicks, a small-time bluegrass group he had played with. “I wasn’t pitching Natalie at all,” he told Rolling Stone. “I just said casually, ‘Hey, this is my girl singing, check it out.’”

By the end of 1995, 21-year-old Maines had joined the Dixie Chicks as their lead singer, replacing founding vocalist Laura Lynch.

Performing since 1989, the band had struggled to break out of the local scene. However, thanks largely to the more contemporary, bluesy sound Maines brought to the table, the Dixie Chicks soon inked a deal with Monument Records.

In January 1998, they released their major label debut album, Wide Open Spaces. Selling more than 13 million copies, it yielded three straight chart-topping hits — “There’s Your Trouble”, the title track, and “You Were Mine”. It also received the Grammy Award for Best Country Album.

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Pushing Boundaries

Natalie Maines & Co. followed their groundbreaking debut with 1999’s Fly, which debuted atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Selling more than 10 million copies, Fly made the Dixie Chicks the only country band — and only all-female outfit of any genre — to achieve back-to-back albums certified Diamond by the RIAA.

The hits kept coming, including “Goodbye Earl” — a gleefully unabashed, foot-stomping account of the murder of a violent, abusive man by his battered wife and her best friend.

Despite many radio stations refusing to play the song due to its violent themes, “Goodbye Earl” peaked at number 13 on the U.S. country songs chart.

Following a dispute with their record label, the Dixie Chicks released the independently-produced Home in 2002. With hits like “Travelin’ Soldier” and “Long Time Gone”, the trio seemed primed to continue their domination of country music.

That changed on March 10, 2003, with Maines’ well-documented condemnation of then-U.S. President George W. Bush and the nascent Iraqi War during a performance in London, England.

The backlash was swift and unprecedented, with outlaw country legend Merle Haggard later denouncing it as “a verbal witch hunt.” Radio stations refused to play their music. The women received death threats, and newspaper columnists declared them “traitors”.

Standing Against the Backlash

Three years later, the Dixie Chicks roared back with the fiery single “Not Ready to Make Nice”. On the song’s chorus, Natalie Maines leaves no room for uncertainty as to where she stands on her “cancellation”: It’s too late to make it right / I probably wouldn’t if I could.

The single led off the trio’s third major-label album, 2006’s Taking the Long Way, which made the Dixie Chicks the first female band in chart history to debut three albums at number one.

In spite of a notable lack of support from country radio and their fellow artists, the album won every Grammy Award it was nominated for, including the 2007 Album of the Year.

Hiatus and Comeback

After the success of Taking the Long Way, the Dixie Chicks agreed to step back from recording and touring.

In 2013, Natalie Maines released Mother, a solo album consisting mostly of covers including Eddie Vedder’s “Without You” and Pink Floyd’s “Mother”. It climbed to number four on the U.S. rock albums chart.

Seven years later, the Chicks returned with 2020’s Gaslighter, having officially dropped “Dixie” from their name due to its Confederacy-era connotations.

Teaming up with frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff, the trio had a hand in writing 11 of the album’s 12 tracks. Produced in the wake of Maines’ divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar, Gaslighter topped the country albums chart and reached number three on the pop chart.

Ahead of Gaslighter’s release, Maines reflected on her career trajectory in an interview with NPR.

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“I definitely look back with pride. Just because we are ourselves and we’re good people and I think we’re on the right side of history,” she said. “I feel proud — and I laugh. A lot.”

Featured image by Katie Flores/Billboard via Getty Images