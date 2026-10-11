Born 60 Years Ago Today in Oregon, the “Songwriter’s Songwriter” Who Helped Pioneer Alt-Country Before His Life Was Tragically Cut Short

On this day (October 11) in 1966, Todd Daniel Snider was born in Portland, Oregon. Prior to his untimely death from pneumonia at age 59 in November 2025, the singer-songwriter spent three decades blazing his own colorful trail through alt-country music. A one-time member of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer band, Snider released 17 albums throughout his lifetime, including 2004’s much-lauded East Nashville Skyline. He styled himself after great songwriting raconteurs like Billy Joe Shaver, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, and Guy Clark, gaining a fanbase with his wry humor, deft storytelling skills, and keen insights into the human condition.

Today, we’re reflecting on Todd Snider’s remarkable life and career on what would have been his 60th birthday.

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Who Was Todd Snider?

Growing up outside of Portland in Beaverton, Oregon, Todd Snider moved to Santa Rosa, California, after high school. After just one semester at Santa Rose Junior College — during which he learned to play the harmonica — he packed up and headed to San Marcos, Texas.

Shortly after his arrival, Snider attended outlaw-country legend Jerry Jeff Walker’s solo show at the iconic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels.

“I saw that and went, ‘That’s what I want to do,’” he recalled in a 2004 interview with Lone Star Music Magazine. “I didn’t even know how to really play guitar yet, but I saw his show and went and got one.”

Rambling Man

Immersing himself in the Texas singer-songwriter scene, Todd Snider was soon packing small venues in San Marcos, eventually working his way up to larger crowds in nearby Austin.

Next, he set out for Memphis, where he caught the attention of Jimmy Buffett. After a development deal with Capitol Records fell through, Buffett signed Snider to his own Margaritaville label. That’s where he would release his freshman album, Songs for the Daily Planet, in 1994.

With all 12 tracks either written or co-written by Snider, his debut reached number 23 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He would release two more albums with Margaritaville before a change in ownership left him without a record deal.

In 2000, Snider signed with John Prine’s label, Oh Boy Records, where he released his next four albums. His final album for the label came with 2004’s East Nashville Skyline, which marked the first time Snider found himself fully at the helm creatively speaking.

A Pitchfork review declared it “the wittiest and feistiest album of his career, one that distills the wit, melody, and bristly songwriting of his previous albums into a dozen concentrated songs.”

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Overcoming Obstacles

Todd Snider would continue label hopping for the rest of his career, finding whatever home for his records that he could. In addition to Jimmy Buffett and John Prine, he also collaborated with artists like Jason Isbell and Loretta Lynn.

His material often found him confronting his own demons, as he battled health issues, addiction, and good old-fashioned heartbreak.

“I’m certain I don’t have any answers, and I want the people who listen to my songs to know that,” Snider told The New York Times in 2009. “If someone learns something from me, that would be their fault.”

[RELATED: Remembering the Humorous and Insightful Career of Todd Snider With 3 of His Greatest Songs]

Todd Snider released the final album of his lifetime, High, Lonesome and Then Some, in 2025. He posthumously released another, My Second Rodeo, in October 2026.

Featured image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images