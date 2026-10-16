Born 64 Years Ago Today in Australia, the Bassist Who Went From LA Punk Royalty to One of the Biggest Alt-Rock Bands of the 90s

On this day (October 16) in 1962, Michael Balzary was born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. He is professionally known as Flea, a nickname he earned as a teen. His early career included a stint with the pioneering Los Angeles hardcore punk band Fear. Later, he joined his friends in the band that became the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Balzary family moved from Australia to New York in 1966. A few years later, Flea’s parents divorced, and his father returned to his home country. His mother married a jazz musician who held regular jam sessions in their home. The regular sessions continued when the family moved to Los Angeles in 1972.

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Long before he played bass, the young Balzary took up the drums. Then, he started playing the trumpet. At the time, he was infatuated with jazz music, and learned to play along with the records of Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong, and his musical idol Dizzy Gillespie, according to an online biography.

Unfortunately, Balzary’s stepfather was a violent and abusive alcoholic. As a result, the young teen would sneak out at night and commit petty crimes. He began smoking pot daily when he was 13 to cope with the stress. His mischievous streak and seeming inability to remain still earned him the nickname Mike B. the Flea, which stuck.

Flea Finds the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Flea wasn’t interested in rock or other popular music for most of his childhood. Then, he met Hillel Slovak and Anthony Kiedis, future members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They introduced him to rock and punk rock. More importantly, Slovak taught him how to play bass because his band, Anthym, needed a bassist. Soon, he began forging a style that would later make him one of the best-known bass players in rock.

Flea’s time in Anthym was short. He left to join Fear, one of the most influential bands in the Los Angeles hardcore scene. Then, he joined Slovak, Kiedis, and Jack Irons to form Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem. Eventually, that band became the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

They released three albums before finding some success with Mother’s Milk in 1989. Two years later, they released their breakthrough album Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

Since its formation in 1982, the band has gone through several personnel changes. Flea and Kiedis have been the only constant members and are currently the only founding members still in the lineup.

Other Work

Flea has been a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers for more than 40 years. However, he hasn’t limited himself to playing with his bandmates. He released a solo EP titled Helen Burnsn in 2012. Earlier this year, he released his first full-length solo album, Honora, a jazz record.

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Over the years, he has also played in several supergroups. He was in Atoms for Peace, Pigface, Antemasque, and Rocket Juice & the Moon. Additionally, Flea has collaborated with a long and varied list of artists, including Jane’s Addiction, Johnny Cash, the Mars Volta, Morrissey, Young MC, and Sir Mix-A-Lot.

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