On this day (November 26) in 2001, Alan Jackson released “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” as a single from his album Drive. Inspired by the September 11 terrorist attacks, the song captured the wide array of reactions to the shocking event. While many songs about the attacks quickly faded away, this became a favorite of Jackson’s fans and a staple of his setlists until he retired. It eventually spent five weeks at No. 1 on the country chart and won the Grammy for Best Country Song.

There was no one reaction to the tragic events of September 11. Anger, fear, heartbreak, and patriotism were among the strongest feelings flowing through the American population at the time. “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” touched on all of those. More importantly, Jackson highlighted the outpouring of love that came as a result of the attacks. “And I remember this from when I was young / Faith, hope, and love are some good things He gave us. / And the greatest is love,” he sings in the chorus.

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The song resonated so widely because Jackson was preaching to his listeners. He wasn’t telling anyone how to feel. Instead, he was acknowledging and validating the wide array of emotions we were feeling. Another thing that set “Where Were You” apart from other post-9/11 anthems was that Jackson didn’t separate himself from his audience.

The Song Came to Alan Jackson in the Middle of the Night

Alan Jackson said the lyrics to “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” came to him “out of nowhere” in the middle of the night. “It was just a gift. I got up and scribbled it down and put the melody down so I wouldn’t forget it,” he recalled. “The next day, I started piecing all those verses together, thoughts I had or visuals that I had.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1992, Alan Jackson Released a Chart-Topping Single He Wrote With Randy Travis for a Blues Legend]

Jackson has called this song one of the high points of his career. However, it’s not because it was a major hit that won multiple awards. “To be able to create a song that really affects people and makes a mark in the music industry, I would have to say that would be a highlight,” he explained.

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