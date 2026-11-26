On this day (November 26) in 1962, Linda Kaye Davis was born in the tiny North Texas town of Dodson. A protégé of Reba McEntire, Davis is best known for “Does He Love You”, her 1993 duet with the country music superstar, which won a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals. It also snagged a Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the Year and landed a nomination for Single of the Year.

However, Davis has also built a fruitful solo career of her own. In 2017, she took home another Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album with Love Remains. Davis recorded the album with her husband, country singer Lang Scott, along with their two daughters—Hillary Scott, founding member of hitmaking country music trio Lady A, and Rylee Scott.

Videos by American Songwriter

Today, we’re exploring the life and career of Linda Davis in honor of her 64th birthday.

Early Life

Raised on the rich, vibrant storytelling of country music greats like Charley Pride, Ronnie Milsap and George Jones, Linda Davis sang in public for the first time at age six on the East Texas Gary Jamboree, a local radio show. By her teens, she had graduated to the popular Louisiana Hayride program and the Texas Grapevine Opry.

By her 20th birthday, Davis had moved to Nashville in pursuit of a country music career. Signing with independent label MDJ Records, she paired up with country singer Skip Eaton.

As Skip & Linda, the duo enjoyed three minor hits on the Billboard country charts. However, it ultimately didn’t work out, and Davis got a job performing in the piano bar at the former Sheraton Hotel.

That’s where record producer Bob Montgomery discovered her, and she briefly signed with Epic Records. Occasionally singing demos and jingles, Davis met country singer Lang Scott, and they married in August 1984.

First charting at No. 50 with the 1988 single “All the Good Ones Are Taken”, Linda Davis released her debut album, In a Different Light, with Liberty Records in 1991. It yielded no Top 40 hits, and neither did her self-titled sophomore effort, released in 1992.

How Reba McEntire Helped Boost Linda Davis’ Career

However, Reba McEntire had discovered her work by this time. Since they had similar-sounding voices, Linda Davis would often record demos of new songs that the “Fancy” hitmaker would later turn into hits.

“The first time I heard Linda sing was in 1989 when I was listening to songs for my next album. I kept hearing this one female vocalist on the demos that just blew me away,” Reba said, according to Davis’ official website. “It had been a long time since a voice had moved me that way and I just had to find out who she was.”

The two women struck up a personal and professional collaboration. Eventually, McEntire hired Davis as a backing vocalist for her road band.

Then in 1993, the “Queen of Country” planned to record a song called “Does He Love You”, but she needed a female duet partner. After pitching the song to Wynonna Judd and never receiving a response, McEntire asked Davis to sing with her on the track.

Play video

Released as the lead single to McEntire’s 1993 compilation Greatest Hits Volume Two, “Does He Love You” shot to No. 1 on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart.

For more than 28 years, the song remained the most recent No. 1 female duet on a Billboard country music chart based on airplay until Elle King and Miranda Lambert achieved the same feat with “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” in April 2022.

“Reba and I had such fun. There were nice things before and a lot of great things since, but that was a career changer,” Davis said in a 2011 interview. “That duet took on a life of its own.”

“A Song Stylist”

Dubbed “a song stylist” for her unique ability to interpret a track, Linda Davis has since toured with Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire and Kenny Rogers, among others.

In addition to eight solo albums, she released the 2003 holiday album Family Christmas with husband Lang and daughter Hillary Scott. Then, in 2016, Davis collaborated with her husband and two daughters on the Grammy-winning, gospel-influenced album Love Remains.

[RELATED: 3 Country Duets That Told Better Stories Than Most Movies Between 1967 and 1993]

The album’s lead single, “Thy Will”, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart and won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Featured image by Carey Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images