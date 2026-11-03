Born 78 Years Ago Today in Scotland, the Singer Who Topped the US Charts, Won Eurovision, and Sang a James Bond Theme

On this day (November 3) in 1948, Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie was born in Lennoxtown, Glasgow, Scotland. She is best known by her stage name, Lulu. She was only 15 when she scored her first hit with a cover of an Isley Brothers classic. Later, she represented Great Britain and won the Eurovision Song Contest with her top 10 hit, “Boom Bang-a-Bang.” She also had hits in the United States with songs she recorded for films, including the James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun.

Lawrie began singing almost as soon as she could speak. At 14, she joined a group called the Gleneagles and started playing clubs in the Glasgow and Edinburgh area. One evening, they were performing at The Lindella when she met Marion Massey, who became her manager and mentor.

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“When I was 14, I was very lucky,” she recalled. “I was discovered–to use a terrible term–by a person who was absolutely sincere. Since I was five, people had been coming up saying, ‘Stick with me, baby, and I’ll make you a star.’ In fact, nobody ever did anything for me. Then, Marion came along.” Massey signed Lawrie and her group to a management contract and changed their names. The Gleneagles became Lulu and The Luvvers.

Lulu Finds Chart Success

Massey helped Lawrie land a deal with Decca Records. She released her debut single, “Shout,” in 1964. It reached No. 7 on the UK Singles Chart. A year later, she went back to the top 10 with “Leave a Little Love.”

Lulu landed her first film role in 1967. She appeared in To Sir with Love and recorded the film’s theme of the same name. It went to the top of the Hot 100, her first hit in the United States. It became one of the best-selling singles of the year.

In 1969, she represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest with “Boom Bang-a-Bang.” The song won the contest and went to No. 2 in the UK.

Five years later, she recorded the theme for the James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun. It became the first Bond theme to fail to chart as a single in the United Kingdom and United States.

Lulu scored her first UK No. 1 in 1993 with “Relight My Fire,” a collaboration with Take That. Her most recent hit was “We’ve Got Tonight,” a duet with Ronan Keating. It peaked at No. 4 in the UK.

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Lulu released her most recent single, “I’m in Love Again,” earlier this year and is currently on tour. Let the Girl Sing Out, her first album of new material in more than a decade is scheduled to hit shelves and streaming services in January 2027.

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