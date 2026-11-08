Born 78 Years Ago Today, the Texas-Raised Guitar Hero Who Worked With Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, and Elvis Costello

Stephen Bruton was one of the most important guitar heroes in classic rock and blues. And even if his name doesn’t ring a bell, you’ve likely heard him before. Outside of his gorgeous yet underrated records like What It Is (1993) and Right On Time (1995), Bruton has worked with countless big names throughout classic rock, pop, blues, and beyond. He was also famously a core member of Kris Kristofferson’s band. And Bruton was born on this very day, November 7, 1948. Let’s celebrate the life of Bruton by taking a look back at his collaboration-packed career.

The Career and Legacy of Stephen Bruton

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Turner Stephen Bruton was born on November 7, 1948, in Wilmington, Delaware. After moving to Texas as a child, Bruton became involved in the music scene in Fort Worth. It was during that period that he connected with a then-unknown Kris Kristofferson. He joined his band just as Kristofferson’s career was about to explode, and that led to a friendship and working relationship that lasted more than four decades.

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Outside of his work as a guitarist, singer, and musician with Kristofferson, Bruton also worked with a number of other big names in the industry. He collaborated with T Bone Burnett, Rita Coolidge, Elvis Costello, Carly Simon, and more. Bruton was also a producer and worked on albums from Kris Kristofferson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Chris Smither, and others.

Bruton released a number of solo albums in the 90s and 00s, as well as a handful of albums with the Texas-based songwriters known as The Resentments.

Stephen Bruton passed away on May 9, 2009, at the age of 60, following a brave battle with throat cancer. He passed away in Los Angeles, California, and was later buried at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas. His incredible work lives on, both through his solo records and through his collaborations with the greatest artists of classic rock and blues. And Kris Kristofferson famously dedicated his 2009 record Closer To The Bone to his friend and collaborator:

“This album is dedicated to the spirit of my soul-brother Stephen Bruton and his unique legacy of music and laughter that has enriched our lives.”

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