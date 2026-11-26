On this day (November 26) Chris Stapleton started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums and Billboard 200 charts with his debut solo album Traveller. He released the LP in May, and it charted well but missed the top slot. Then, after a captivating performance during the CMA Awards, sales spiked, sending the project to the top of the pop and country charts.

The blend of classic country and Southern rock on Stapleton’s debut solo outing garnered critical acclaim. It won Album of the Year at the 2015 CMA Awards. However, he was far from the household name he became after the earth-shaking performance of “Tennessee Whiskey” he and Justin Timberlake delivered during the awards show on November 4. After the broadcast, Traveller saw a 6,000% jump in sales. This put the LP back on the charts dated November 7.

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In 2016, Traveller won the Grammy for Best Country Album and the title track won Best Country Solo Performance. It also won Album of the Year and “Nobody to Blame” took Song of the Year at the ACM Awards. Additionally, “Tennessee Whiskey” topped the country chart despite not being released as a single.

Chris Stapleton Wrote the Title Track During a Long Drive

Chris Stapleton revealed how Traveller came together during an interview with Billboard. “I lost my dad in October 2013 and did a little bit of soul-searching,” he recalled. “My wife was kind enough to buy me an old Jeep. We flew out to Phoenix and drove it all the way back to Nashville through the desert. I thought a lot about music and my dad, and the things that he would have liked that I should be doing,” he added. “Out of that, I actually wrote the song ‘Traveller’ driving down Interstate 40 through New Mexico.”

His wife, Morgane Stapleton, helped him build the rest of the LP. “My wife dug in deep on my catalog of songs, and we met with Brian Wright at the label. He helped me sift through the songs a little bit more, played some things for Dave [Cobb], and decided to cut six songs,” he recalled. “We called Brian right up and asked him to listen to the sides and kept on going, and the record that you hear is what happened.”

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