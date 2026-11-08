Born 95 Years Ago Today in the Peach State, the Country Music Star-Maker Who Produced 21 No. 1 Hits for Alabama and Worked With Reba McEntire and Toby Keith

On this day (November 8) in 1931, James Harold Shedd was born in Bremen, Georgia. Nearly a century later, numerous country music A-listers owe their entire careers to Shedd. After helping Alabama land a contract with RCA Records in the late 1970s, he went on to produce a staggering 21 consecutive No. 1 hits for the most-awarded country music band of all time—beginning with their breakout chart-topper “Why Lady Why”.

Shedd also produced Reba McEntire’s first Gold-selling record, 1984’s My Kind Of Country, before taking over Mercury Polygram Records Nashville in the late 1980s. There, he oversaw the signing of Shania Twain, Toby Keith, Billy Ray Cyrus, and the Kentucky Headhunters.

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Today, we’re taking a trip through Harold Shedd’s career in honor of his 95th birthday.

Harold Shedd Got Started in Radio

Harold Shedd’s musical career began in his hometown of Bremen, Georgia, where he spent 14 years playing in a local band and working in radio—climbing the ladder from disc jockey to engineer, sales manager and finally station owner.

Learning the music business from all sides, Shedd worked in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and Florida before pulling up stakes and moving to Nashville in the 1970s. He co-owned the Music Mill Studio beginning in 1979.

It’s nearly to impossible to disentangle Shedd’s musical success from that of the country-rock band Alabama. He struck up a friendship with the group after seeing them play at the Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Under Shedd’s tutelage, Alabama blossomed into one of the most successful country music acts of all time. He produced their 1980 chart-topper “Why Lady Why”, kicking off an unbroken string of 21 straight No. 1 hits.

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“We had a great run together that is probably unequaled in country music,” Shedd told the Atlanta Music Guide in 2012. “There was never really a master plan of how it all came together. It was just people coming together doing what they love….which is music. It was really all about the music then.”

He Also Discovered Toby Keith

Over the years, Harold Shedd continued polishing his resume, with his producer credits also including albums by Mel Tillis, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Glen Campbell. In 1988, he was tapped to head Mercury Records’ Polydor Nashville.

Shedd ranks his discovery of Toby Keith among his crowning achievements during his tenure at Polydor. A flight attendant slipped him a cassette tape with some of Keith’s songs on a flight from Los Angeles to Nashville, and Shedd knew immediately he was sitting on a gold mine.

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“I was a little in awe,” he told Atlanta News First after Keith’s death in 2024. “I was so impressed that I got on another plane that same day and flew to hear him in a hotel bar. The rest is history.”

He co-produced Keith’s eponymous 1993 debut album. The debut single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, soared to the top of the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart the same year and became one of the most-played country songs of the 1990s.

After leaving Polydor, Shedd co-owned the successful Nashville independent label VFR Records until it folded in 2002.

Featured image by R. Diamond/WireImage