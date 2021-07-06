Tyler, The Creator’s New Record Debuts At No. 1

On June 25, one of the most celebrated producers of the past decade, Tyler, The Creator, unveiled his sixth studio album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. On Monday, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Dethroning Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR from the coveted No. 1 spot, this is Tyler’s second time topping the chart (the first being IGOR in 2019). Essentially entirely produced by Tyler himself—with help on two tracks from Jamie xx and Jay Versace—it’s an exciting, triumphant moment for the 30-year-old, Los Angeles-based rapper.

After Flower Boy (2017), a whole new era of Tyler began—already well-known in rap and indiehead scenes for his aggressive, bombastic and at times controversial style, the lush, genre-bending arrangements and raw emotional displays on Flower Boy launched him onto a whole new level of acclaim. With the release of IGOR, his status as a cultural icon began taking form. Now, with CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, he’s proving that his previous two efforts were no mere “phase”—Tyler’s brilliance is here to stay.

In lockstep with that, Tyler has made a name for himself as a fashion designer with his streetwear brand, Golf Wang, which has had a tremendous impact on Generation Z aesthetics as a whole. Between his eye for historically dazzling visuals (if the fashion line didn’t convince you, maybe his recent BET Awards performance will), his ear for soulful, jazzy-meets-synthy arrangements, his irresistible charisma and his definitive artistic vision, it makes sense that he’s reached this commercial and critical success. Right now, Tyler, The Creator is No. 1—he earned it.

Tyler, The Creator’s new album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST is out now and available everywhere—watch the music video for “CORSO” below: