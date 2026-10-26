Boyz II Men Are Going Country: Legendary R&B Group Announces Plans for 2027 Album

The group behind hits like “End of the Road” and “One Sweet Day,” Boyz II Men spent over four decades exploring soul, R&B, and pop. That passion brought them a discography that included more than a dozen albums and four Grammy Awards. But while Boyz II Men has celebrated its legacy in the past, the group wanted to add another chapter to their story. And this time, Boyz II Men were looking to make a change to their sound when announcing their debut country album.

In recent years, country music has welcomed stars who most believed would never dabble in country music. Those names included Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Beyoncé, and Post Malone. For Malone, his detour to country music appeared to be a permanent transition as the hitmaker continuously praised the genre and the talent found in Nashville.

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Excited about the new project, Shawn Stockman noted how it might be a surprise to fans. But for Boyz II Men, it was only a matter of time. “We love the genre so much, and at this point in our career we felt like it was the perfect time to dip our toes. We’ve always been enamored with the storytelling component of country music and how they actually put those stories to melody. Again, it was a learning experience. That is what we like.”

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What Can Fans Expect From Boyz II Men’s Country Music Debut?

As for Nathan Morris, he didn’t see the country transition as anything new. In 2018, the group performed at the Grand Ole Opry. They followed that with a collaboration with Brett Young in 2019, and a Stagecoach surprise alongside Cody Johnson earlier this year.

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Highlighting those moments, Morris added, “We’ve reached our tentacles out over many years and dabbled in other types of music, but R&B is the root of who we are. And I think that’s why it’s so easy for us to fall in love with country music because the melodies are similar. The meanings are similar. The feelings are similar. So, it’s almost like we feel at home doing it.”

And for Wanya Morris, he considered there to be no separation between Boyz II Men and country. “The correlation between Boyz II Men and country music: I guess you could say that there’s no real separation. The organics are there. The harmonies. They reference the same type of key structures and emotions and inflections.”

With Boyz II Men signing with Warner Records Nashville and a country album on the way, Wanya promised, “If you love country, and you love Boyz II Men, then you’ll love this album.”

(Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)