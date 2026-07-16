“Bro, Those Dudes Are Weird”: Country Star Shares Honest Take on Artists Who Listen to Their Own Music

It has been nearly two years since Brantley Gilbert released a new album. His last, Tattoos, hit streaming platforms in 2024. But now, the wait is almost over as Sins of the Father will drop on July 24. Right around the corner, the singer has been steadily promoting the new album over the last few months. Excited to share the project with fans, Gilbert recently discussed how he only listened to his songs on the radio one time. And for those who love to hear their own voice, Gilbert considered them “weird.”

Speaking with Evan Paul on Taste of Country Nights, Gilbert was asked numerous questions about his new album. But when wanting to know if he loved hearing those same songs on the radio, the singer admitted, “Bro, I kinda have a rule, I don’t listen to myself on the radio unless it’s the first time. So the first time I hear the song on the radio I listen to it all the way through.”

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Giving himself the pleasure of hearing his own songs on the radio once, Gilbert didn’t like the idea of singers relishing in their own creations. “And then if it happens again it’s just, bro, those dudes are weird. The guys who sit around and listen to themselves habitually… it’s strange, I don’t like it.”

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Brantley Gilbert Not The Only Singer Who Avoids Their Voice

Gilbert wasn’t the only singer who wanted to stay far away from the radio. Sam Hunt, the voice behind “Body Like a Back Road,” “Take Your Time,” and “House Party,” also turned the radio off when he heard his voice. “I don’t play any of my own music unless I’m listening to a new demo I just got back.”

Comparing it to Hollywood actors, Hunt added, “It would be like watching a movie you were in or listening back for fun to your interviews or something, you don’t want to do that.”

While Gilbert might not be a fan of hearing his own voice, millions of fans are. When he released “Bottoms Up” in 2013, the song topped both the US Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts while also breaking into the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. And with fans continuing to praise his music online, excitement surrounding Sins of the Father suggests Gilbert won’t have any trouble adding more hits to his catalog. Just don’t expect him to be the one listening.

(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)