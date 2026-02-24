Brooks & Dunn Announce Neon Moon Tour 2026: See New Dates Here

Brooks & Dunn have just announced a string of tour dates for fall 2026. Billed as an extension of the Neon Moon Tour, which initially kicked off in spring 2026, the 14-date run will see the best-selling country duo of all time headlining some major U.S. markets in addition to their already-slammed 2026 calendar.

After eight dates on Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour, plus festival appearances at Stagecoach, Rock the County, and more, Brooks & Dunn will kick off a stretch of their own headlining dates under the Neon Moon banner. The Neon Moon Tour 2026 will begin September 10 in Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center before visiting a number of Midwestern and Southern cities, including Nashville, Cincinnati, Green Bay, and Oklahoma City. The Neon Moon Tour 2026 will wrap October 9 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

David Lee Murphy, Tucker Wetmore, Willow Avalon, Kaitlin Butts, Caylee Hammack, and Angie K. will be in the support slot at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Artist presale for Brooks & Dunn’s Neon Moon Tour 2026 begins Wednesday, February 25 at 10AM local time. Set your reminder now! (Use code BOOTSCOOTIN if prompted.) General onsale will follow on Friday, February 27 at 10AM local time via Ticketmaster.

Tons of Brooks & Dunn 2026 dates are already onsale, including those on the Morgan Wallen tour and festival dates. You can get Brooks & Dunn tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

9/10 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center * #

9/11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre * #

9/12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena * #

9/17 – Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center ^ !

9/18 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum ^ !

9/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^ !

9/24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ^ ~

9/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater ^ ~

9/26 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center ^ ~

10/1 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center * <

10/2 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater ^ <

10/3 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena ^ <

10/8 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome * #

10/9 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena * #

* with Tucker Wetmore

^ with David Lee Murphy

# Caylee Hammack

~ Willow Avalon

! Kaitlin Butts

< Angie K

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/CBS via Getty Images

