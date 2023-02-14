Bruce Springsteen Adds North American Dates to 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen is bringing his 2023 international tour back to North America.
This summer, Springsteen and The E Street Band will visit 18 cities in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to the previously announced dates. The new leg begins on August 9 at the historic Wrigley Field in Chicago. He’ll visit other major cities, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and San Francisco, California. He’ll host two-night stays in multiple cities including Citizens Bank in Philadelphia, MetLife Stadium in Springsteen’s native New Jersey, and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California near Los Angeles. The band will spend most of November and December touring across Canada, with two shows in Toronto on November 14 and 16 and hitting other major cities like Vancouver, Montreal, and Edmonton. The trek ends on December 8 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Tickets for the new dates will go on sale over the course of six days on February 17, 22, 23, 24, 27, and 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Springsteen’s website for a full list of dates.
The tour officially kicked off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will also take him to Europe with three dates in May, June, and July. This serves as Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour together since The River Tour in 2016. The Boss is also offering live recordings from all shows on the tour for fans who can’t see them in person.
In November 2022, Springsteen released his 21st album, Only the Strong Survive, a cover of some of his favorite R&B and soul songs by the Commodores, Frankie Valli, Ben E. King, the Four Tops, and more. The album charted in multiple countries, hitting No. 8 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. Springsteen’s voice can also be heard at the end of the upcoming film, She Came to Me, with the new song “Addicted to Romance.” The film is set to debut at the Berlin Film Festival on February 16.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band New 2023 North American Tour Dates
August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaV
November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre BellVerified
November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
