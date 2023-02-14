Bruce Springsteen Adds North American Dates to 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen is bringing his 2023 international tour back to North America.

This summer, Springsteen and The E Street Band will visit 18 cities in the U.S. and Canada, in addition to the previously announced dates. The new leg begins on August 9 at the historic Wrigley Field in Chicago. He’ll visit other major cities, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and San Francisco, California. He’ll host two-night stays in multiple cities including Citizens Bank in Philadelphia, MetLife Stadium in Springsteen’s native New Jersey, and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California near Los Angeles. The band will spend most of November and December touring across Canada, with two shows in Toronto on November 14 and 16 and hitting other major cities like Vancouver, Montreal, and Edmonton. The trek ends on December 8 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale over the course of six days on February 17, 22, 23, 24, 27, and 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Springsteen’s website for a full list of dates.

The tour officially kicked off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida, and will also take him to Europe with three dates in May, June, and July. This serves as Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour together since The River Tour in 2016. The Boss is also offering live recordings from all shows on the tour for fans who can’t see them in person.

In November 2022, Springsteen released his 21st album, Only the Strong Survive, a cover of some of his favorite R&B and soul songs by the Commodores, Frankie Valli, Ben E. King, the Four Tops, and more. The album charted in multiple countries, hitting No. 8 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. Springsteen’s voice can also be heard at the end of the upcoming film, She Came to Me, with the new song “Addicted to Romance.” The film is set to debut at the Berlin Film Festival on February 16.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street BandNew 2023 North American Tour Dates



August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaV

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre BellVerified

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin / Courtesy of Shore Fire Media