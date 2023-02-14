P!nk Shares Moving Valentine’s Day Tribute to Late Father with New Song “When I Get There”

For Valentine’s Day, P!nk wanted to honor her later father Jim Moore, who passed away in 2021, by releasing a portion of her touching new single “When I Get There.”

“Sometimes love leaves us too soon,” said P!nk of the new track, off her upcoming ninth album Trustfall, out Feb. 17. “On Valentine’s Day, I cherish the love I have that I can touch, and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure.”

Her post was accompanied by a 30-second preview of “When I Get There,” along with images of P!nk with her dad, and a montage of more photographs with footage from her childhood, teens, and her parents’ wedding.

Along with the hashtag, “hewasmyfirstvalentine,” P!nk added “This one’s for you, Daddy Sir,” using her father’s nickname. Her father’s voice can also be heard throughout the clip.

“I thought it would be nice if you had some memories of how it all began and where you all came from,” Moore can be heard saying in the video and in between P!nk’s vocals. “It’ll always be so important to all of us.”

Is there a song you just can’t wait to share? / Yeah I know you’ll tell me when I get there yeah / I think of you when I think about forever, sings P!nk over more video footage from her first birthday.

A follow-up to her 2019 release Hurts 2B Human, Trustfall is an album P!nk considers her favorite and one she was able to work on without deadline as she and her son coped will illness after contracting COVID, and while she was also grieving the death of her father.

“I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen,” said P!nk. “My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters. And it takes a crisis to do that. It takes your kids getting sick to be like, ‘Okay, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That’s what I want.’ I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person.”

P!nk added, “I just started making music and speaking in melody. And it came together. My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp