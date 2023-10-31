Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce 2024 European Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to Europe in the spring and summer of 2024 for a new stadium tour that currently features 22 confirmed dates.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on May 5 in Cardiff, Wales, in the U.K., and is plotted out through a July 25 concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The tour also will stop in a couple of other U.K. cities, as well as in Ireland, France, the Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

Springsteen and company’s 2024 European itinerary includes two-night stands in Milan, Italy; Madrid, Spain; and Stockholm, Sweden.

Tickets for a July 9 show in Odense, Denmark, will be available for purchase starting this Thursday, November 2, while tickets for the other concerts will go on sale over the next several days after that. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net for more details. Tickets are also available via StubHub.

Springsteen and the E Street Band also visited Europe this year for a tour that ran from late April to late July. The new European outing is sandwiched between 2024 North American tour legs that feature U.S. and Canadian shows that were postponed after the Boss was sidelined because he needed medical treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

The rescheduled North American dates include a 10-show series of U.S. shows taking place in March and April, followed by six more U.S. concerts in August and September, and eight Canadian dates in late October and November.

Meanwhile, in honor of Halloween on Tuesday, Springsteen’s social media pages offered up a special spooky post featuring a clip from the music video for the Boss’ 2008 song “A Night with the Jersey Devil.” The track originally was released as a download-only single as a “Halloween treat” for fans on October 31, 2008. It was inspired by tales of a legendary creature that supposedly haunts New Jersey’s Pine Barrens region.

The post is accompanied by a note that reads, “The legend lives!” followed by a related quote from Springsteen: “If you grew up in central or south Jersey, you grew up with the ‘Jersey Devil.’”

The “A Night with the Jersey Devil” video later appeared on a DVD packaged with the deluxe version of Springsteen’s 2009 studio album Working on a Dream, while the track was featured on a 7-inch vinyl that was released as part of the 2009 Record Store Day event.

Bruce Springsteen and the Street Band 2024 European Tour Dates

May 5 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium

May 9 – Belfast, U.K. @ Boucher Road

May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park

May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

May 22 – Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light

May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany

June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park

July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena

July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen

July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken

July 25 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium



